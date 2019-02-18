Has Brielle Biermann Had Plastic Surgery?

Brielle Biermann has been scrutinized left and right since coming into her own in the entertainment world. She has been featured on her mom’s reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, and as she has gotten older, her look has changed quite drastically.

Although she’s been asked dozens of times whether or not she has undergone plastic surgery of any kind (particularly a nose job), Brielle has denied having any work of that nature done. Her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, has also come to her daughter’s defense and confirmed that Brielle has never gone under the knife.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brielle Blasted Someone Who Accused Her of Having too Much ‘Surgery’

Back in December, Brielle took to social media to put someone on blast for accusing her of having too much “surgery.”

“You are beautiful and young. Enough with the surgery, it makes you look older,” the person wrote in a message to Brielle.

“Never had ‘surgery’ in my life but thanks for the tip. Happy holidays,” Brielle responded, screenshotting the post and putting it on her Instagram story for all to see.

The person went on to say that Brielle had gotten Botox, had hair extensions, makeup, and lip fillers (none of which require plastic surgery). Brielle had a response for that as well.

“Never met you/spoke to you in my life but what I do with my lips, makeup, hair etc has nothing to do with you! Nothing to do with your survival or anything else. Enjoy your day,” she wrote, adding her very own “I love me” caption, according to Bravo’s The Lookbook blog.

In 2017, Brielle was accused of getting butt implants — a claim that she also denied. The following month, rumors that she had breast augmentation surgery circulated.

“You guys are probably comparing me to season one of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and going to straight to now. You can see me every single season and you can see how I change. And I’m on Snapchat 24/7. Like, I feel like I’m a little too open on Snapchat and if I were to do some downtime how would that happen? People are just ignorant,” Brielle previously told Entertainment Tonight.

She Has Admitted to Getting Lip Fillers

Brielle, 22, has been very honest about her decision to get lip fillers. Although she’s taken a lot of heat for plumping up her lips, it’s a decision that she doesn’t seem to regret.

“I did nothing but my lips!!!” Brielle told another social media commenter last year. “My face is fat right now I’m thicker than I usually am. Can all of u seriously f— off. it’s my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will! bye,” she added, according to People Magazine.

And then, of course, Brielle also tweeted the following message, letting everyone know that she doesn’t really care what they think of her large lips.