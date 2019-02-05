Is Buddy Bell Still Dating Chelsea Roark on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

On last week’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore finally met Buddy Bell’s girlfriend Chelsea Roark. In the video below, the ladies share a polite-albeit-awkward exchange about how long Chelsea and Buddy have been dating, and how Chelsea is (already) thinking about moving to Greensboro. Chelsea doesn’t remember the day that they actually met, and mentions that they kind of just hit it off when they first met and decided to date.

“You’re cool, I’m cool, let’s do this,” Chelsea said of the start of their relationship. Whitney jokes that Buddy says Chelsea is “cool, funny and a little crazy,” and asks what he says about her, to which Chelsea replies “the same,” and the girls share another awkward laugh. The girls both wave Buddy over, with Whitney visibly getting more uncomfortable as the clip goes on.

The girls finally meet! Will Buddy’s new girlfriend get Whitney’s seal of approval? ✅ Find out tomorrow on a new #MyBigFatFabLife at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/b2xjCpVQeV — TLC Network (@TLC) January 28, 2019

“I feel awkward as hell in this situation,” Whitney tells the camera. “You know, obviously Heather is part of it, but it feels like I’m expected to have this like instant intimacy with her, because Buddy thinks she’s so wonderful, but really I’m just like ‘hi, you’re a stranger.’”

“I think I cringed into another galaxy the whole time I was around them,” Whitney admitted when she spoke with TV Insider about the meeting. “‘Awkward’ is just the best way to put it. I felt very awkward around Buddy and Chelsea.”

Although Buddy looks to be head-over-heels for Chelsea, fans of the show have been questioning whether or not the two are still together, especially since Buddy and Whitney share a few kisses throughout the season.

So what’s going on with Buddy’s love life? Chelsea is nowhere to be found on Buddy’s Instagram profile, where he was once posting daily photos of the two of them together and the cute notes they’d exchange, which caused MBFFL fans to start a thread on reddit discussing the possibility of Buddy’s new bachelor status.

“I just checked his IG and yeah, he definitely hasn’t posted about her in a while. When I last checked a couple of months back it was seeming like he was head over heels in love with her,” wrote one. Another added, “He seemed totally obsessed with that Chelsea girl. Nonstop posting about her, something drastic must have happened.”

It looks as though Buddy stopped posting pictures of Chelsea as soon as they came back from their trip in Alaska, and some fans noticed that he had stopped following her on IG as well, before she deactivated her account altogether.

If the two did break up, that brings up a whole bunch of new questions, like “are Buddy and Whitney dating (yet)?!” Fans of MBFFL have long questioned whether Whitney and Buddy would ever hook up, and the promo for this season confirms that Whitney has feelings for her friend, although it doesn’t look as though the two are actually dating just yet.

We also know that Buddy’s relationship with Chelsea, and the fact that he said he would “marry her yesterday” if he could, didn’t set well with Whitney. Whitney admits that there is chemistry between her and Buddy, and her friend Ashley Baynes even says in the promo for MBFFL that Whitney has an “undeniable crush” on him. Hunter Thore, Whitney’s brother, believes the two “should just date.”

“I don’t know, I just wish we were together,” she says in the trailer, which can be viewed above.

So is Buddy still dating Chelsea? As of right now, it’s too soon to tell, but that question will most likely be answered during the next few episodes. However, if social media is any indication, it definitely looks like Buddy and Chelsea went their separate ways.

Do you think Buddy broke up with Chelsea? Will Buddy and Whitney begin dating? Are they already?Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Tune in tonight at 8:00p.m ET/PT to see what the season has in store for Whitney, Buddy and Buddy’s (ex?)-girlfriend Chelsea.

