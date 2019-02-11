Is Caelynn on ‘The Bachelor’ for the Right Reasons?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is a frontrunner on this season of The Bachelor. She’s clearly caught the attention of the show’s star, Colton Underwood, and now, fans are waiting to find out if she’ll be the former football pro’s fiancee.

But tonight, some drama is headed Caelynn’s way. According to Reality Steve, stuff goes down in Vietnam between Cassie, Caelynn, Colton, and Katie.

What could it be? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

In tonight’s episode, Katie tells Colton that she overheard Caelynn and Cassie talking about becoming the bachelorette. Reality Steve writes, “… they weren’t genuine, and they weren’t here for him and he wasn’t happy.”

Interestingly enough, Colton ends up sending Katie home at the end of the night. Reality Steve points out that it’s unclear if Katie told him about Caelynn and Cassie before or after she was eliminated, but it does clearly bother some people in the house.

This is made all the more interesting because of the fact that Caelynn and Cassie make it to the final four on this season of The Bachelor. We won’t spoil who wins, but it doesn’t bode well for Colton that two of his top ladies may be more interested in being the bachelorette than being with him.

Who else gets eliminated in tonight’s episode? Colton sends Demi home early. How does that go down? She reportedly comes into his room to talk to him, where he shares that her feelings aren’t reciprocated. He says he’d rather send her home without making her wait for the rose ceremony.

And what do we know about Caelynn and Cassie, at the epicenter of tonight’s drama? Miller-Keyes grew up in Virginia, and received her broadcast journalism degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. Now, she works in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a social media consultant. She was also first runner-up in the Miss USA Pageant in 2017. According to Marie Claire, filming The Bachelor actually caused her to miss the crowning of the New Miss North Carolina USA, which led to some controversy.

Cassie, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old speech pathologist in training from Huntington Beach, California. She has been working at Huntington Beach Adult School as an ESL Substitute Teacher since October 2017, according to her LinkedIn. Cassie graduated from Biola University in 2016, and will be awarded her masters in Speech Pathology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2020.

Both ladies are extremely popular on Instagram so far. Cassie has over 494k followers, while Caelynn has 363k followers. This suggests that not only are the two frontrunners, but they’ve caught the attention of the rest of America.

What else will go down on tonight’s episode? According to Reality Steve, Sydney will eliminate herself early in the episode because she doesn’t see a spark with Colton and is frustrated that he hasn’t opened up to her.

We’ll have to wait to find out if Caelynn is really on the show for the right reasons. Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode, airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.