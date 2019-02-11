WATCH: Camila Cabello Grammys 2019 Opening Performance

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are tonight, hosted by Alicia Keys. The ceremony celebrates the best in this year’s music and the artists that made it. Camila Cabello will be opening the show with a performance of one of her hit songs, making history as the first Latin woman to open the Grammys. J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug will be joining her for the opening.

Tonight Cabello is nominated for “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.” According to Grammys.com, last year was her first time on the Grammys stage, when she spoke in support immigrants and the DREAM act.

When the performance began, the stage was set with a colorful scene modeled after the streets of Havana. In the center of the set was a cube with four sections, each decorated as a different room of a house. Cabello started her hit song “Havana” from the bedroom set, accompanied by dancers portraying friends she was gossiping with as she sang. Young Thug joined her for his verse of the song on the “Havana streets,” surrounded by Latin dance.

Wow what a hell of a performance by the oh so talented @Camila_Cabello to open the #grammys ! This girl can sing yes Camila kill it! #CamilaCabello #Grammys2019 #GRAMMYsxCAMILA pic.twitter.com/7OtbRLTkXR — Maria Gamerota (@Ria_Gam03) February 11, 2019

Then, Ricky Martin joined her on-stage taking his turn to sing. J Balvin joined them, and the song transitioned to his song “Mi Gente,” which Cabello provided back-up vocals for, before they all concluded the performance singing Havana together.

Camila Cabello “opened” the E! Red Carpet, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, before the awards show. She wore a long-sleeved, sparkly pink gown with an open back, which hugged her gorgeous figure. On the red carpet, Cabello revealed that “the performance is based on my grandma’s childhood… The whole thing is based off of my family, and I have my family in the performance. So I feel very protected.” Her grandmother grew up in Cuba, and music often sprouted in the common spaces of the collaborative home she lived in.

On Twitter, Seacrest shared a photo of Cabello making a funny face and throwing up two peace signs. With the lighthearted photo, he spread the news that her performance tonight will be making history – she is the first Latin woman to open the Grammy Awards (which have been around for 61 years).

.@Camila_Cabello opening the #ERedCarpet! In a bit she’ll make history as the first Latin woman to open the #Grammys. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/9QNOZuV8T4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 10, 2019

Camila Cabello’s fans praised her performance on social media after she opened the Grammys. Lele Pons, who performed with Cabello during the number, wrote on Twitter “So extremely blessed and happy to be apart of this performance!!” After the number, she shared a photo hugging Cabello, thanking her for making her “apart of this magical moment.”

This post will be updated with the complete video of her performance once it becomes available.