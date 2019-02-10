Who Is Camila Cabello’s Boyfriend Matthew Hussey?

CCamila Cabello will be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Given her pop star status, and the fact that her performance will be one of the centerpieces of the night, some fans may be wondering whether Cabello is currently dating anyone. Who is her boyfriend?

Cabello, 21, is currently dating British relationship expert Matthew Hussey. According to Romper, the “Havana” singer met Hussey, 31, when they were both on the set of the Today Show last February. Hussey is the resident love expert on the Today Show, and has made several additional TV appearances over the course of his career, including being the matchmaker on NBC’s Ready for Love. While Cabello has made a point of keeping the details of her and Hussey’s relationship under wraps, she did touch on how happy he made her in a recent Marie Claire interview.

Cabello Is Currently Dating British Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey

“He’s so similar to me,” she revealed. “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.” The singer also said that Hussey draws so much of her attention that he makes her nervous during concerts. “Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky,” she said. “It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now.’”

Cabello went on to say that she feels comfortable letting her guard down around Hussey, and acting like herself rather than her pop star persona. “Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one — the kind of introverted, shy one — and then there’s the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy,” she remarked.

Hussey Has Teased the Possibility of Starting a Family With Cabello In the Near Future

In October, Cabello and Hussey were forced to deal with pregnancy rumors when a photo of them showed the former putting a hand over her stomach. Cabello’s caption: “You’re still the only thing I did right,” only fueled speculation that they would be welcoming a child sooner than later. She eventually took to Instagram to squash the rumor. “Guys don’t be crazy,” she commented. “I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!”

Despite the squashed rumor, Hussey has said that he’s open to starting a family in the near future. “I am very happy. When the time is right I would love to [start a family] and my mum wants me to as well,” he told Capital FM. “I’ve got two younger brothers and everyone is taking bets on who will make mum happy first.” Hussey added: “I am really, really happy… I feel like I’ve never been happier in my life.”