Cardi B’s Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B has become one of the hottest names in music over the past twelve months. Between the hit singles and collaborations and netting a whopping 5 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Cardi is a certified star.

In the midst of this tremendous fame, Cardi has undergone huge changes in her personal life. She married and subsequently split from rapper Offset, and give birth to her first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Learn more about Cardi’s daughter below.

Cardi Regularly Posts Photos of Her Daughter on Instagram

Kulture was born on July 10, 2018. Cardi announced her birth on Instagram with a pic from a pregnant photoshoot and a caption that revealed her full name. In a Rolling Stone interview given shortly before her birth, Cardi spoke about raising Kulture and the things she wanted to teach her. She said she wanted her daughter to be bilingual and to take self-defense lessons to protect herself. “I don’t want my kid to get picked on and she don’t know how to defend herself,” the rapper added. “I have a little brother and I always put in his head, since he was two years old, ‘Somebody hit you, you kick, you kick, you kick.’ ”

Cardi has been open about celebrating her daughter on social media and in her music. She regularly posts photos of Kulture on Instagram, and is even shown breastfeeding her in the music video for her latest single, “Money.” A particularly memorable quotable from the single has Cardi rapping about wanting payment to provide for her child. Check out the video for “Money” below.

The Rapper Maintains That Her Daughter & Her Career Are the 2 Most Important Things to Her

Cardi has also been open about sharing the tougher parts of motherhood, such as postpartum depression. “I thought I was going to avoid it,” she recently told Harper’s Bazaar. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

“For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same,” the rapper added. “I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been. But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant. It’s just the weirdest thing.”

For Cardi, her career and her daughter outrank everything else. “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess — rags to riches, people trying to sabotage,” she explained. “Before, I cared about everything — relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people. I don’t care about anything anymore — just my career and my kid. Well, I care about my career because of my money.”