Carson Daly Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 16th season of NBC’s smash-hit singing competition The Voice premieres tonight and along with it is the return of host Carson Daly. Daly’s been with the show since Season 1 and tonight he’ll be back to kick everything off as Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and new coach John Legend search for new talent to wow the crowd and spin their red fancy chairs in the first couple episodes’ blind auditions.

Daly has a thriving 20-year-plus career in the entertainment biz having started as an intern for Jimmy Kimmel in radio and later getting recruited by MTV for a VJ gig that included hosting the popular video countdown series Total Request Live. Thanks to his decades of experience, Daly now has a total net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Carson Daly Was Originally Recruited by MTV to Host a Summer Series But It Didn’t Take Him Long to Get Sent to New York City for Bigger Opportunities at the Network

Daly was originally recruited by MTV to host a summer show called “Motel California,” but at the end of Daly’s first summer at the network, he was relocated to New York to host MTV Live.

MTV Live was later merged with Total Request (also hosted by Daly) to become the mega-phenomenon TRL which made him a cultural icon for the show’s young audience. In 2002, Daly left the network to move on to bigger and better things.

2. Daly Joined the Late Night Race with Last Call with Carson Daly

After he left TRL, Daly spearheaded his own late-night show with Last Call with Carson Daly. The show consists of produced segments and interviews with musicians, comedians, actors, filmmakers, and other artists. As with many other late night shows, it also features pre-taped musical performances.

Though the show changed over time and has had many iterations, Last Call still airs on NBC at 1:35 a.m.

3. Daly Has Been Hosting The Voice Since 2011’s First Season

With Reality music competitions increasing in popularity post-American Idol, NBC launched The Voice with Daly as host. As a producer on the show, Daly won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program in 2013 and 2015-2017. The show is still wildly successful and shows no signs of slowing down even after 15 seasons.

4. Daly is Married to Siri Pinter, Daughter of Actor Mark Pinter

In December of 2015, Daly married Siri Pinter, a food blogger and daughter of Mark Pinter.

According to Pinter’s website “Siriously Delicious,” Pinter is a “self-taught cook, recipe developer, avid foodie, and eater.”

Before falling for food, Pinter worked in TV as well on shows like Frasier and Committed. The couple welcomed a baby, daughter London Rose, in 2014 and have three kids in total.

5. Daly Makes an Estimated $5 Million Per Year

Thank to my family @TODAYshow for allowing me to share this story. It was produced masterfully. Thanks to all who worked on it! Tough but rewarding responses all day! https://t.co/LOCh211udP — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 15, 2019

Between The Voice, Last Call with Carson Daly, his New Year’s Eve duties, and co-hosting Today, Daly makes approximately $5 million a year.

While he’s certainly one of the busiest TV hosts and personalities in the business, that doesn’t stop him from making guest appearances on other projects. Daly has appeared in shows like Chappelle’s Show and My Name Is Earl, and has had small roles in movies like Josie and the Pussycats and Pauly Shore Is Dead.