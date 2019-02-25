Carson Daly Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carson Daly has been a household name for years, and tonight, he’s returning to host yet another season of The Voice.

Daly is a producer and host, and has held a number of roles at NBC. His many successes in the world of entertainment are well known, but what do we know about his personal life. Is Daly married? Does he have children? Get the details here.

1. His Wife Is a Food Blogger

Daly’s wife, Siri Pinter, is a food blogger. According to People, she works as a food contributer on NBC’s Today Show. The couple met when Pinter worked as a writer’s assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly.

The couple became engaged in 2013, after ten years together, and married in December 2015 in a small ceremony.

In a previous interview with People, Daly discussed his adoration for his wife, saying, “She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, ‘Do you see what I see?’ It was undeniable.”

He continued, “The husband and wife thing is just the bow around something… Our end game is we want to be together forever.”

2. His Father in Law Is Actor Mark Pinter

Siri Pinter is the daughter of actor Mark Pinter, who people may recognize from his roles in various daytime soap operas, including Love of Life, Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Loving, and All My Children.

Siri is one of Mark’s five children.

Along with working as a food blogger, Siri has worked as a film producer on shows like Frasier. She also worked in the casting department of the TV series The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Beast.

She has appeared as herself on shows like Today, Weekend Today, Megyn Kelly Today, and Home & Family, among others.

3. They Have Three Children Together

Daly has three children with his wife: Etta Jones Daly, Jackson James Daly, and London Rose Daly.

In a 2012 interview with Parade, the TV host shared, “I lost my father at a young age… so fatherhood holds a special place for me. I want to slow down and enjoy every second. Before I had my son, I was like, ‘What’s the next marker in my career?’”

Daly was just five when his father died of bladder cancer. He is quoted by AOL as saying that losing his father at such a young age “caused him to take the parenting role very seriously.”

Daly admits that although he is away from his family a majority of the time because of his busy schedule, he does his best to find time to speak with them. “My phone is littered with little singing videos, projects and dance parties!”

4. He Was Engaged to Tara Reid

Daly and actress Tara Reid met in March 2000. Within months, Daly had proposed. The engagement was called off in June 2001, though.

After the engagement, Daly’s publicist, Erika Cosentino, told E Online, “Yes, [Carson and Tara] got engaged over the weekend but they haven’t set a date yet…”

At the time of their engagement, Daly was 27 and Reid was 24. She is known for playing Vicky in the American Pie fils, as well as Bunny Lebowski in The Big Lebowski. Her other film appearances include Urban Legend, Dr. T & The Women, Van Wilder, Alone in the Dark, and My Boss’s Daughter, among others.

5. His Children Surprised Him Last Father’s Day with a Trip to Studio 1a

In 2017, Carson Daly’s children surprised him at his studio while they were filming a segment to air.

During the program, which Daly thought was a cooking segment prepared by his wife, she said, “He is not the type to just go off and like golf on Father’s Day,” she said. “He wants to be with his kids.”

The kids then came running into their parents’ arms for a surprise Daly gathering. “You’re supposed to be in school!” Carson joked on camera. “So much for my strict ‘no kids on TV’ policy. Father’s Day’s like a month away, what’s going on?”