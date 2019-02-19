Is Cassie or Caelynn Engaged to ‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood?

Colton Underwood has his hands full this season on The Bachelor 2019, especially when it comes to rumors surrounding two of the front-runner contestants – Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph. Previously on the show, a contestant named Katie Morton told Underwood that she heard Randolph and Miller-Keyes talking about being the next star of The Bachelorette. For those unfamiliar, generally, one of the front-runners from The Bachelor ends up the star of the next season of The Bachelorette.

Cast member Tayshia Adams tells Underwood more about the rumors, saying that Randolph and Miller-Keyes supposedly aren’t ready to be engaged to Underwood at the end of his Bachelor journey. Over the course of the season, Underwood has admitted to the camera that this has been one of his fears – that he could pick someone who isn’t ready for the commitment.

Now, before we get into some MAJOR SPOILERS, this is your SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know whether or not one of these women gets engaged to Underwood on season 23 of The Bachelor.

So, now let’s get into the details on each woman …

Neither of them are engaged to Colton Underwood, but one of them is the reported winner, according to Reality Steve. Cassie Randolph is reported to be the winner, but she reportedly got cold feet and didn’t want to get engaged. Underwood was said to be head over heels for her and left the show to be with her despite her not wanting the full commitment. So, when it comes to not being ready for an engagement, perhaps the rumors were true?

Miller-Keyes is reportedly eliminated after the hometown dates.