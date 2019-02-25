Cassie Randolph Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts

When it’s time for hometown dates on The Bachelor, it means things are starting to get serious, and on Monday night’s (February 25) episode, Colton Underwood will meet the families of his final four suitresses. While meeting the girlfriend’s family is always a nerve-wracking experience, it’s exponentially more awkward for The Bachelor because each of these ladies’ families are fully aware that the 26-year-old former NFL prospect is still dating other women.

Colton is likely most nervous to meet the relatives of Cassie Randolph. as it’s clear to viewers that he’s fallen deeply in love with the 23-year-old from Huntington Beach, California, and he will want to do all he can to convey to her family that his feelings for Cassie are genuine.

Before Colton can get down on one knee, he will need to impress Cassie’s parents, Amy and Matt Randolph, younger sister, Michelle, and baby brother, Landon. This family is a super tight knit unit, and earning their approval will be make or break situation for Colton. So, how can The Bachelor best prepare to meet the Randolphs? He needs to not be intimidated by how extremely beautiful and talented every member of this family is, and not be daunted by the fact that their bond is as tight as the Kardashians.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Cassie’s sister Michelle is an actress and model

The Randolph sisters are each other’s best friends, and the two constantly gush love for one another with posted photos on Instagram. While Cassie has garnered over a half-million followers on the social media site since appearing on The Bachelor, her younger sister Michelle was already Instagram famous.

The 22-year-old actress just wrapped production on the comedic drama 5 Years Apart alongside Chloe Bennet and Scott Michael Foster, and previously starred in TV movies A Snow White Christmas and House of the Witch.

Michelle, who’s dating 26-year-old British actor Gregg Sulkin, is also a model. Repped by the prestigious Wilhelmina agency, she’s worked for Guess, Forever 21, Tobi and Frankie’s Bikinis.

2. Cassie’s Mom is the Kris Jenner of the Randolph Family

One look at Amy Randolph’s Instagram and it’s clear there’s nothing more in the world she loves than her three children. Cassie’s mother supports Landon’s surfing career, posts teaser trailers from Michelle’s upcoming films and is Cassie’s biggest fan as she appears on The Bachelor, even inviting fellow contestant Caeylynn Miller-Keyes to Taco Tuesdays!

While Amy considers Landon’s girlfriend, Saige Davis, as part of the family and is Instagram friends with Michelle’s boyfriend, Gregg, it’s clear whether or not she believes Colton is good enough for her daughter will not be a decision she takes lightly. As of press time, Mrs. Randolph yet to follow Colton on Instagram which could be a telling sign come finale time.

3. Amy and Mark Randolph are still deeply in love

Cassie’s parents are the definition of relationship goals. The two recently went on vacation together in Oahu and still appear like two teenagers who just fell in love.

According to his LinkedIn, Mark Randolph is the CEO of a B2B marketing agency called Spear Marketing Group, while Amy mostly blank profile lists her profession as “Childcare Extraordinaire.”

Cassie’s parents are obviously very close to her heart and their constant love and support does not go without gratitude. She regularly posts throwback photos with her Mom and Dad, and even as she enters adulthood, their bond remains tight.

If Colton wants to make Cassie his bride, he will have to get permission from Mr. and Mrs. Randolph first. They’re not going to open their arms to just anyone.

4. Cassie’s brother is a killer surfer

Cassie and Michelle are not the only Randolph children with a bright future, baby brother Landon looks to have a serious surfing career in the making. In order to support his training, it appears the entire family travelled to Oahu in summer 2017 so Landon could study under the guidance of professional surfer, Koa Rothman.

While Landon continues to surf up and down the coast of California, and has placed at the National Scholastic Surfing Association Jr. competition, his other loves in life include his family and girlfriend, Saige.

Like his sister Michelle, Landon is not afraid to publicly display his love for Saige on social media. He still just be a teenager, but Landon is head over heels in love with his girlfriend, and based on the comments, so is the entire Randolph family.

5. Cassie and Michelle had a YouTube Series called Double Mumble

Before reality TV and before they had famous boyfriends, these two sisters created a YouTube channel called Double Mumble. While the account has since been deactivated, there are sill clips from their 2017 series that can be seen on Cassie’s Instagram page.

While their combined YouTube channel is now called The Randolph Sisters, the two still post vlogs that are equal parts awkward and endearing.