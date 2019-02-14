‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Finale Time & Schedule

The season 2 finale of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight and the show will run for a special two hours. Tonight’s time schedule for the programming states that the finale of CBB will air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT. Read on below for info on the remaining cast members, how to watch the finale live online and more details on what to expect below.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 FINALE SCHEDULE & TIME: The finale episode, which is episode 13, is set to air on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The finale episode is two hours long and runs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT.

CBB2019 TV CHANNEL: As usual, Celebrity Big Brother airs on the CBS network. So, be sure to check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS, etc.) for the exact channel number in your area.

HOW TO WATCH “CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 ONLINE: If you would like to watch the show or live feeds online, here are some options for live streaming:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This services gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 CAST REMAINING: On a special two-hour episode of the show, both Tom Green and Natalie Eva Marie were voted out of the CBB house. When Green left, Tamar Braxton celebrated, while others praised him for being a fierce competitor. This left Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones, Dina Lohan, Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton as the remaining contestants.

Ricky Williams then won the next Head of Household and put Dina Lohan, along with Kandi Burruss, up on the block. Burruss had already b een up for eviction many times this season. Next up was the Power of Veto and that is where the show left off … but, if you would like to know who won the Power of Veto, keep reading. If not, STOP READING NOW.

So, for those who want to know who won the Power of Veto, the person who won this competition was reported to be … Lolo Jones. When it comes to using her power, we’re thinking she may decide not to use it, leaving both Lohan and Burruss up for elimination. Or, could her ups and downs with fellow cast member Tamar Braxton affect her decision. She could always pull someone off the block and put Braxton up, but we will just have to wait and see what happens.