Is ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ on TV Tonight?

Cramming a three-month game into a little over three weeks is no easy task, but CBS has delivered another high-stakes season full of strategy, verbal brawling, and crazy comps. Since Celebrity Big Brother‘s schedule is so irregular, many are wondering if a new episode airs tonight: and the answer is no. The next new episode can be seen on Thursday, February 7 at 9 p.m.

Here’s a full list of the remaining Celebrity Big Brother episodes

Thursday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. (2-hour Episode)

Monday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m. (2-hour Season Finale)

On last night’s episode, Kato Kaelin was evicted in a unanimous vote leaving Tom Green to fend for himself against his ex-alliance members. The “Room Alliance” seems to be back in action with Natalie and Lolo joining forces once again with Tamar Braxton (however, Tamar did consider backdooring Natalie, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out going forward).

Over the past week, the three women have spent plenty of time on the live feeds comparing notes about what went wrong and how their trust was broken early on. Natalie and Lolo found Tamar to be incredibly unpredictable. Once Kato and Tom won three back-to-back competitions, Natalie and Lolo explained that it made sense for them to work with the guys since no one else was ready to commit to an alliance. Nat and Lolo were also extremely concerned about Tamar’s relationship with Kandi. And that’s not even considering the explosive words Tamar and Lolo exchanged last week.

Now, however, the women seem re-focused and ready for battle. Days before Kato’s eviction, Tom and Kato were on the outs thanks in part to their incessant paranoia surrounding the Power of the Press twist. The men pushed their houseguests to the max in an attempt to try to figure out who won the power, but all it did was isolate them from the rest of the house. Tom and Kato’s plan to backdoor Ricky went south when Natalie won the veto and purposely didn’t use it, and thus, that five-some was toast.

With Kaelin out of the game, Green remains vulnerable and could very well be the next houseguest walking out the door, but it all comes down to the next Head of Household competition. With Natalie and Lolo’s swollen heads and Tamar’s reconciled relationship with Kandi in play, Tamar, Kandi, and Dina have formed a closer bond. They could flip the house if they pull in Green and try to wage war against Natalie, Lolo, and Ricky.

Ricky still remains the ultimate wild card. He’s part-anarchist, part pot-stirrer, and where his true allegiance lies is sort of a mystery, even to this live feed fanatic. Ricky is also a huge reason why a divide cracked Team Tomato and NOLO apart; he kept his cards close to his chest, recognized the paranoia in Tom and Kato, and doused kerosene all over those embers. While it’s still anyone’s game at this point, the next couple HOH comps will be a crucial deciding factor as to who makes the final five and live on to compete on finale night.

No matter what happens, let’s just all agree that Celebrity Big Brother should continue forever.