Kjell Rasten Cause of Death: How Did Charo’s Husband Die?

Charo’s husband Kjell Rasten has died. According to TMZ, Rasten’s cause of death is suicide; he shot himself, according to the report. Further details about Kjell Rasten’s death were not immediately made clear.

Charo, whose real name is María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza, and Rasten had been married for more than 40 years. In addition to his wife, Rasten is survived by his only son, Shel Rasten.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Was Found After Suffering a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Charo's Husband Dead by Suicide at 79 https://t.co/xjI4hzSIiJ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019

According to the TMZ report, Kjell Rasten, 79, was found inside the Beverly Hills home that he shared with Charo. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further details about where he was found or what his condition was when authorities arrived at the home are unknown.

According to TMZ, Charo was home at the time of the incident. Someone inside the home called 911, but it’s unclear who that person was (or if it was Charo).

Charo & Kjell Rasten Got Married in 1978 & Had 1 Son Together

Charo married Rasten in 1978. At the time, Rasten worked as a television producer, a job he held through the 80s. He produced the International Championship of Magic in 1985, and served as the production manager for ABC Late Night for one episode in 1974. After marrying Charo, Rasten served as her manager for several years.

The couple lived a relatively private life together. In fact, Charo rarely posted about her husband on her Instagram account. The photo above was taken in 2017 when Charo competed on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

Charo and Rasten had one child together. Their son, Shel Rasten, is an actor and a producer. According to his IMDb page, Shel was most recently in the television movie Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, which was released in 2017.

Neither Charo nor Shel Have Released a Statement Following Kjell’s Death

Charo's Husband Dead by Suicide at 79 https://t.co/xjI4hzSIiJ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019

Emergency personnel arrived at Charo and Kjell’s home around 2 p.m. Pacific time. Neither Charo nor her son, Shel, have released any kind of statement following Kjell’s death.

A rep for the singer and actress told Entertainment Tonight that Charo has “no comment” and “asks for respect for the family’s privacy at this time.”

Shortly after the tragic news broke, several fans took to Instagram to leave their condolences for Charo and her family on her latest post.

“Charo, I am so sorry. My prayers go out to you and your family,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Big hugs dear lady. I’m so sorry,” added another.

“So sorry about your loss,” echoed a third.