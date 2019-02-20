‘Chicago Fire’ & ‘Chicago PD’ Crossover Episode Spoilers

The popular NBC dramas Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are crossing over with a story arc that spans both time slots tonight. The crossover begins with Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and continues with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. For crucial info on the plot and the characters involved, read on below.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the storyline for tonight’s crossover event follows Chicago P.D. cops Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) as they investigate a series of suspicious break-ins that have occured throughout the city.

Tonight’s Crossover Event Will Span An Episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ & ‘Chicago P.D.’

Over the course of their investigation, Voight comes to suspect that a firefighter has been stealing keys from lockboxes to commit the crimes, and pays a visit to Firehouse 51. His plan is to take firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) from 51 and put him undercover on Engine 66 to find out whether his hunch is right.

Spiridakos, who’s been a featured part of the Chicago P.D. cast since season five, spoke to TV Fanatic about the plot and what makes tonight’s crossover event so special. “When we pick up after that in [Chicago] P.D., we take the information that Cruz gives us, and we are chasing down and trying to get the robbery crew, and in the meantime, Voight’s under pressure just to get the crew to justice without tarnishing their reputation of a murdered firefighter who may have been involved,” she revealed.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos Said That the Crossover Is a ‘Treat’ for Fans

“It’s a good one, and it was really fun getting to work with all the other characters on Fire,” Spiridakos added. “I haven’t gotten to do too many crossovers, I mean the other one that I’ve done before this was with Marina was on Fire, and we were in the bullpen and then at the offender’s house so I didn’t actually get to work with any of the fire cast, so this time I did get to, and it was a delight. It was a treat.”

In a separate interview with the actress, she told CinemaBlend that part of the fun of being part of the Chicago family is being able to interact with different casts. “As just us, as people, it’s really fun to have everyone pop over, going onto their set and them coming onto ours. It’s fun,” she explained. “It’s like getting to play the same character but in a completely different environment, which is always really fun. And everyone from all the other shows are all wonderful people, and getting to work with them and interact with them is an absolute treat.”