Could Christina Ramos Win ‘America’s Got Talent?’

Christina Ramos is a frontrunner this season on America’s Got Talent. The Spain’s Got Talent winner is competing against the very best on this season of AGT: The Champions, and she’s here to prove her worth.

Could she win? After tonight’s explosive performance, it’s possible that Ramos could take home the title.

As we head into the finale, Ramos will be competing against eleven other ‘best’ acts, including Susan Boyle (singer), Brian Justin Crum (singer), Jon Dorenbos (magician), Darci Lynne Farmer (ventriloquist), Deadly Games (danger act), Angelica Hale (singer), Kechi (singer), Preacher Lawson (comedian), Shin Lim (magician), Paul Potts (opera singer), and Kseniya Simonova (sand artist).

In January, Ramos performed a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody that had everyone on their feet. She performed the first half of the song in what would best be described as a gown, and after the hook, she tore it off and revealed a sparkling bodysuit underneath.

The 39-year-old singer is known for combining the worlds of Opera and rock.

After her top-notch performance on AGT: The Champions, Simon enthused, “It was spectacular, your voice is off the charts… This was unbelievable. I mean, really, really unbelievable.” All four judges gave her glowing remarks.

Mercury News recently posted a public poll for who the “leader” is so far on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The consensus is, in fact, wild card singer Darci Lynne Farmer, followed by singer Susan Boyle.

At just 14 years old, Farmer is a ventriloquist who won season twelve of AGT. At the time, she became the third female and third child to win the show.

Susan Boyle, meanwhile, rose to fame after appearing on Britan’s Got Talent, singing “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables. Boyle went on to release her debut studio album in 2009, quickly becoming the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time. As of 2013, Boyle had sold over an impressive 19 million albums worldwide.

Whether she takes home the gold or not, it seems Ramos has already won. In a translated interview with Macheete, Ramos said of winning Spain’s Got Talent, “For me, it was a complete surprise that changed my life completely. I got up one morning and found myself in all the newspapers and social media.”

And if you’re hoping to listen to more of Ramos’ music before the show ends, look no further. She has released a single called “We Can Not Know,” which you can watch below.

Asked by Machete what moved her to combine opera and rock music, she said, “When I studied at the conservatory, my professors always said that I should choose between the lyrical vocals and the modern vocals. But I used both vocal styles because I could never decide for one. I love the music and both styles have helped me find and perfect my vocals.”

Find out if Ramos has what it takes to go all the way on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, tonight on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.