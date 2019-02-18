Colton’s Mom & Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans of The Bachelor know that Colton is a former pro football player, but what do we know about his family?

The 27-year-old is gearing up to introduce the ladies to his parents, and on tonight’s episode, Hannah Brown is the lucky gal who gets to meet Donna and Scott Underwood.

Read on to learn more about them.

1. They Are Excited to Have a Daughter-In-Law

Colton’s parents are excited for their son, and Colton opened up about it in a recent interview with US Magazine.

Speaking to the outlet, he shared, “They were a little skeptical, but I think they saw how good it was for me coming off of [Paradise], sort of how I reacted and how I felt. So they’re so excited right now, and I know my dad and my mom are looking forward to having a new daughter-in-law… I’m excited for the potential to start my own family and to share the rest of my life with someone!”

Along with his parents, Donna and Scott, Colton has a little brother, Connor, who was an outside linebacker at Indiana State University.

2. We’ve Met Them Before

This isn’t the first time we’ve met Colton’s parents. We were introduced to them on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette.

During his time on that season of the show, Colton shared with the cameras that he is close with his family. “My mom and I have a great relationship,” he said at one point. “I can tell my mom anything.”

He described his relationship with his father as more of a “coach-player type relationship.”

3. His Mother Played Collegiate Volleyball at Illinois State

According to Inquisitr, Colton’s mother, Donna, played volleyball in college at Illinois State University from 1986 to 1990. The outlet reports this is where she met Colton’s father, Scott.

Devoted fans might remember that when Becca came to visit Colton’s hometown last season, she had a nice conversation with Donna about Colton’s virginity, which you can check out above.

4. His Father Played Football at Illinois State

Scott, meanwhile, was also an athlete and played football at Illinois State University from 1986 to 1989.

In an interview obtained by The Inquisitr, Colton told The Vidette that it isn’t too surprising he ended up playing at Illinois State. Speaking to the university’s newspaper, he is quoted as saying, “My high school coach played here too, so I had a lot of ties to Illinois State, but I wasn’t going to let that affect my decision [to attend college at ISU] fully.”

Scott Underwood added, “We let Colton make that choice as to where he wanted to go, and we all thought [ISU] was the best school for him… So I was really happy he made that choice, but he did make it on his own. He’s made us really proud. He’s turned into a whole lot better football player than I ever was.”

The outlet goes on to report that Scott Underwood coached Colton and his brother during their years as youth football players.

5. His Parents Are Divorced

Colton has mentioned on the show before that his parents are no longer together. He has added, however, that he admires how close they have stayed after separating.

US Weekly quotes the former football pro as saying, “They are so happy and in love, in a new part of their life. They’re both remarried. So it’s so cool to see how they’ve dealt with that adversity and how they moved on, but they still remain friends,” he said.

Is Colton ready for love himself? He thinks he is. He tells US Magazine, “I have a ton of life experience. I’ve had so many unique opportunities and just some great things that have happened in my life, but when I look around and I look back at it, I’m missing someone to share that with… I like to say, I might be 26, but I’m in mid-30s as far as life experience goes.”

Who will win his heart? Be sure to tune into The Bachelor on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.