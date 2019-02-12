Colton Underwood Is Still a Virgin, Snapchat Pic Was ‘Doctored’

Colton Underwood is the very first virgin to hand out roses on ABC’s The Bachelor. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Underwood’s decision to save himself for the right person and while he doesn’t want that to be the thing that people focus on, that’s exactly what seems to be happening.

Underwood’s virginity isn’t a new revelation by any means. Fans of The Bachelor franchise learned of Underwood’s decision to remain chaste during his time on The Bachelorette, while he was trying to win the heart of Becca Kufrin. Underwood’s story continued on Bachelor in Paradise and has been a topic of discussion throughout his time as The Bachelor.

As Underwood gets closer to finding love, many fans have found themselves wondering if he will lose his virginity in the upcoming Fantasy Suite dates — or if he’s no longer a virgin now that the show is over. Underwood hasn’t opened up about her personal life on that level — and probably never will — but there are plenty of rumors still circulating about the state of his abstinence.

Earlier this month, an interesting Snapchat photo of Underwood surfaced that had a very NSFW caption on it, suggesting that Underwood was lying about his virginity. According to TMZ, the photo was indeed of Underwood and was taken a few years ago. However, the caption that was written on the photo was “doctored,” according to a source close to Underwood who talked to Us Weekly.

“He was 1,000 percent a virgin going into this season. That’s not a lie. Colton is not your average guy that age – he’s not aggressive with girls, he’s vulnerable, respectful; he’s very unapologetically himself,” the unnamed source told the outlet.

Sources also spoke with TMZ to confirm that the caption, which read “I f*cked a big t*ttied hoe last night,” was fake.

“For those who still use Snapchat, it’s not that hard to grab anyone’s picture, make up a caption, screenshot the post and then spread it like wildfire across various social media platforms. That’s exactly what our Colton sources say went down. The fake Snapchat post started circulating earlier this week … adding fuel to the conspiracy theory shared by a small, but vocal group of dissenters who think Colton’s v-card act is total BS,” TMZ reported on February 1.

Warning: Spoilers Below

As for Underwood’s current status, many believe that he is no longer a virgin. Although Reality Steve maintains that Underwood chooses Cassie Randolph, things didn’t go down the way you’d expect. In fact, spoilers suggest that Cassie quits the show long before the final rose ceremony. Why? She evidently felt that she’s too young to be engaged (she’s 23).

Since Underwood knows that Cassie is the one for him, he supposedly sends two women home and heads back to the States to get Cassie back. The two are supposedly still together — just dating — and not engaged. It is presumed that the two have taken their relationship to the next level in the bedroom, but that’s something that may never be confirmed.

