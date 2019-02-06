Cooke Maroney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cooke Maroney is engaged to Jennifer Lawrence, around six months after the couple first started dating. The news of the couple’s pending nuptials was broken by Page Six on February 5.

Maroney, 34, and Lawrence, 28, had been spotted by the tabloid’s “spies” at Raoul’s restaurant in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Super Bowl weekend. One of those sources said Lawrence was wearing “a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting in a corner. She was wearing a cute dress black dress with white polka dots.”

A representative for Lawrence confirmed to Page Six that the pair is engaged.

1. Lawrence & Maroney Were Introduced by Mutual Friend Laura Simpson

In June 2018, Page Six was the first to report that Lawrence and Maroney were dating after meeting through the Oscar-winner’s best friend, Laura Simpson. A source told the tabloid at the time, “They met through Jen’s friend Laura … The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

The news of their relationship came shortly after Lawrence’s split from “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky.

2. Maroney Is an Art Gallery Director

Maroney is a director of the Gladstone Gallery’s location on 64th street in Manhattan, according to their website. Maroney has a single entry on an IMDb page which gives him a “Special Thanks” on the video game “Grand Theft Auto 5.”

According to his Facebook page, Maroney formerly worked at the Gagosian Gallery. That page says that Maroney studied Art History and Economics at NYU, graduating in 2007, and attended Middlebury Union High School in Middlebury, Vermont.

3. Maroney ‘Rubs Elbows With Plenty of Big Name Artists’

A feature on Maroney from Cameron Winklevoss’ high society blog Guest of a Guest describes Maroney as rubbing “elbows with plenty of big name artists.” The article includes a photo of Maroney with renowned American artist Tom Sachs.

An art world source told New York Magazine’s The Cut that Maroney is “definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player. I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals. I know that he likes contemporary but I know he also appreciates modernism. I think he really has solid taste in art and he’s a very good art dealer, and I expect a fruitful career out of him.” That source added, “He’s definitely fun-loving but I wouldn’t say he’s out of control. He likes to have fun, a young good new York guy who likes to participate and have fun. When we would hang out we would definitely drink, we would have fun.”

4. Maroney’s Parents Move From New York City to Vermont Because They Were Tired of Raising Their Son in the City

A 2015 feature on Maroney’s parents, James and Suki, details that they moved the family from New York City to Vermont in 1986. The article says the couple was “tired of raising their two-year-old son in the city, where family time was always strained.” The family moved to the town of Middlebury and began operating a dairy farm. That post refers to Cooke as “Cook Maroney.”

In the early days of their move, Maroney’s father divided his time between his art dealership in Manhattan and the farm. According to James Maroney’s LinkedIn page, he has maintained his own art dealership since 1977 while also spending time working at the two most famous auction houses in the world, Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Cooke Maroney has a younger sister, Annabelle.

5. There Is Speculation that Maroney Is a Friend of Paris Hilton’s

E! speculates that Maroney is a friend of Paris Hilton’s. Maroney’s Instagram page is now set to private, but E! says that Maroney and Hilton follow each other. The E! report says that Maroney was pictured with Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos, in 2013.

