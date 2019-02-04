Who is Cosentino on ‘AGT The Champions?’

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Ten performers who have competed in past seasons will take the stage as they attempt to prove who is the best in the world. Two acts will advance to the finals.

One of those performers is the magician and escape artist Cosentino.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cosentino Was the Runner-up on ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ in 2011 Before Appearing on His Own Television Show

Paul Cosentino pursued his performing career full-time after graduating from high school. Australia’s Sunday Times explained in 2018 that Cosentino built up his reputation as a magician and illusionist by performing on cruise ships, schools and at performing arts centers around Australia.

In 2011, he auditioned for Australia’s Got Talent. Cosentino told the newspaper that the show gave him a “little fuel injection.” His semifinal act involved escaping from a suspended tank of water. He was chained with nine locks. He picked them all and got out in 1 minute and 45 seconds. Cosentino finished the competition in second place, losing the title to singer Jack Vidgen.

But Cosentino’s lasting success came after Australia’s Got Talent. He was given his own television shows. According to his website, citing television audience measurement Oztam, Cosentino’s primetime specials averaged 1.3 million viewers per episode. The shows were then broadcast around the globe and seen by approximately 350 million viewers.

Cosentino’s awards include the Merlin Award and International Escape Artist of the Year. His live shows typically sell out.

2. Cosentino Won ‘Dancing With the Stars Australia’ in 2013

Cosentino’s act also incorporates dancing. His dancing has been described as “Michael Jackson-style.” Those moves earned him a spot on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars in 2013.

Cosentino said he thought of himself as the underdog of the competition. His partner, Jessica Raffa, also suffered an injury early on and was out for three weeks. The Morning Bulletin reported at the time that Cosentino was doing the show while also performing in his own national tour; Raffa would fly to whichever city he was in to rehearse.

All of that time and dedication paid off. Raffa described Cosentino as the best dancing student she has ever had and they ended up winning the grand prize.

3. Cosentino Says Magic Helped Inspire Him to Learn to Read as a Child

Paul Cosentino, born in Victoria, Australia, in 1982, says he struggled to read as a child. He described himself to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2011 as a slow developer. He could not read at all until third grade.

Cosentino explained that he learned how to perform a coin trick when he was 12. He then found an encyclopedia of magic that his mother Rosemary, a school principal, would read to him.

Cosentino told the newspaper that his love of magic inspired him to do everything he could to read, in order to learn as much as possible about the art of illusion. “From being this kid who couldn’t speak or talk, I became by 16 somebody who was standing in front of people performing, and it was all because of magic.”

Cosentino not only learned to read and perfected his magical skills, but he has also become an author as well. His autobiography, “Anything is Possible,” was published in 2016.

2. Cosentino’s Family is Heavily Involved in His Career

Cosentino has expressed gratitude to his family for supporting his decision to become a professional magician and entertainer. His “nonna,” which is ‘grandmother’ in Italian, sews costumes for him.

Cosentino’s father is a structural engineer and helps to design some of the props involved in his son’s stunts. Cosentino’s brother Adam is his manager while brother John is his trainer.

Cosentino told the West Australian in 2013 that while his family has backed him from the beginning, it was difficult at first to explain his passion to them. “Both my brothers have higher education and then I became a magician. There was a lot of pressure on me because it’s not a normal job. And not only that but in Australia, there was no one who had done it at that level.”

5. Cosentino’s Girlfriend is Priscilla Stavrou, a Professional Dancer & His On-Stage Assistant

Cosentino met his girlfriend, Priscilla Stavrou, by chance. He told the Sunday Times that his sister-in-law met Stavrou at a party and asked if she would be interested in performing with Cosentino. She agreed, and the two slowly formed a romantic relationship.

Stavrou says she worried about Cosentino, especially during underwater acts. But Cosentino has said he’ll continue to change up his acts and try more dangerous stunts, telling the Times, “I don’t want to pick the same locks and don’t want to hold my breath for the same length of time, otherwise I’m just doing the same thing. It’s not interesting for me, it doesn’t challenge, and it doesn’t entertain my audience.”

Stavrou is a professional dancer. In 2018, she joined the cast of Aladdin on Broadway. Her younger brother Michael was also part of the cast.