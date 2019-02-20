Here’s Why Cote de Pablo Likely Won’t Return to ‘NCIS’

NCIS fans are beyond excited that the beloved Ziva David, played by actress Cote de Pablo, isn’t dead. Well, that’s what last week’s episode entitled “She” would have you believe.

It has been years since Ziva’s character was written off the show. When it all happened — due to de Pablo’s decision to take her career in a different direction — the script sort of killed Ziva off without confirming that she had died (she was involved in a terrorist bombing but her remains were never found). The loose ends and unfinished storyline left thousands of fans upset and angry. But writers seem to be making it up in a big way.

There have been some major teasers about Ziva’s possible return to NCIS and it all came to a head last week. As previously reported by Heavy, fans strongly believe that Ziva is alive after Ellie Bishop (played by actress Emily Wickersham) found a note in her office.

“Eleanor Bishop. For the safety of my family, please keep my secret,” the note read.

Fans believe that Ziva wrote this note. Thousands of viewers took to social media following the episode, rejoicing over the apparent fact that Ziva isn’t dead. However, many have been hoping that this glimpse of Ziva is going to open the door to Cote de Pablo’s NCIS return.

While several signs point to a possible return, de Pablo likely won’t be rejoining the cast. Here are some reasons why:

1. Her IMDb Page Hasn’t Been Updated With Credits to ‘NCIS’ in 2019

Previously, fans have checked de Pablo’s IMDb page to see how many things were on her plate for 2019. At a glance, de Pablo’s schedule appears to be wide open, with nothing on tap following her latest gig — a role as Celeste in the film Seneca.

That does indicate that de Pablo might be free to film for NCIS, but with the season in full swing and taping likely coming to a close, de Pablo would likely have had to have already started filming — and that means that NCIS would be at the top of her credit list.

That is, of course, if it was confirmed. However, even if there was a credible rumor that de Pablo was going to rejoin the show, her name would likely show up as “rumored” on IMDb. Is that the be all end all of de Pablo on NCIS? No. But it’s a fair argument.

2. The Note to Bishop in & of Itself Suggests That Ziva’s Whereabouts & the Fact That She’s ‘Alive’ Must Be Kept Secret

As Cinema Blend points out, the note that Bishop found suggests that David cannot return to the NCIS team. David specifically asks Bishop to “keep [her] secret.”

“The character was supposedly killed off a few seasons back, but the fact that a body was never found presented some ambiguity as to whether or not Ziva was actually gone. Season 16’s episode ‘She’ may have merely just resolved that storyline, and confirmed that fans who believed Ziva survived the mortar attack on her farmhouse were correct,” the site reports.

If this is the case, it’s entirely possible that David has come up — perhaps for ratings or maybe just to set fans’ minds at ease, all these years later — in passing only. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait and see if Ziva becomes more of a “thing” this season or if last week’s episode ends up being the true end of her storyline.

