Cote de Pablo’s Ziva Return to ‘NCIS’ Strongly Hinted in Note to Bishop

Is Cote de Pablo returning to NCIS? That has been the question on the minds of many fans since the actress left the show back in 2013. Now, new hints suggest that the actress could be reprising her role this season, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. It’s something that fans have been hoping for and it might finally be happening!

Warning: The following may contain NCIS spoilers.

At the end of Tuesday night’s highly-anticipated episode, fans find out one huge piece to the NCIS-Ziva-David puzzle; Ziva isn’t dead.

As previously reported by Heavy, the episode was set to reveal all of the Ziva David hints that have been dropped in recent previews of the show. Although Cote de Pablo didn’t appear in the episode, Ellie Bishop seemed to come across something very interesting before the end credits rolled.

Bishop returned to the office and found a scarf resting on a desk. Under the scarf, Bishop found a note that was written to her.

“Eleanor Bishop. For the safety of my family, please keep my secret,” the note read.

What secret, you might ask? Could that have been Ziva’s handwriting, asking Bishop not to tell anyone that she isn’t dead? Absolutely. And that’s exactly what fans are thinking. This was easily one of the most epic episodes of NCIS in years.

You can see some of the Twitter reactions to the episode below.

Omg! Omg! She’s ALIVE! YES!YES! Oh please have her come back. What an ending. I’m so freakin happy and excited right now. #Ziva #NCIS — Lynn Love (@llove1417) February 13, 2019

That was not only the BEST episode of #NCIS @NCIS_CBS I’ve ever witnessed but one of the most emotional ones. Holy crap. Can it be next week!?!? I miss Ziva 😭😭 #ZIVADAVID — Cassie Northway 🥀 (@cassienorthway3) February 13, 2019

@NCIS_CBS what AN AMAZING episode tonight. So glad I dvr’d it cause it deserves to be watched again. Ziva is ALIVE! This makes me so happy. Please, we’re begging you, bring her back. #Ziva #NCIS — Lynn Love (@llove1417) February 13, 2019

Haven't screamed that loud since Michael's return in the series finale of The Office. #ziva #NCIS #shesback — Catherine Johnson (@catherineljohns) February 13, 2019

Showrunners have neither confirmed nor denied whether or not actress Cote de Pablo will return to the show in any official capacity. As Heavy previously reported, de Pablo’s IMDb reveals that she doesn’t have anything official on her schedule in 2019; most recently, she finished filming Seneca which should be released later this year.

NCIS fans were wildly upset when de Pablo announced her decision to leave the show. And while many people could understand that the actress wanted to try something different with her career, they didn’t like the way that things were left with Ziva. Was she dead? Presumably. But it wasn’t certain — which gave fans hope but didn’t allow for any kind of closure.

“Did I want to leave under those circumstances? That’s another story. But I’m not of the belief that you just take off and leave fans hanging. A lot of people don’t get the privilege of going back to a set and being able to say goodbye to people. I left under my terms, and that was wonderful,” de Pablo told TV Guide at the time, according to E! News.

It’s entirely possible that the Ziva plot isn’t going to go much further than a note left that confirms that she’s still alive. If de Pablo doesn’t reprise her role, it’s entirely possible that NCIS fans will at least get closure — and a happy ending for Ziva David.

However, the door has officially been opened and it’s possible that de Pablo will return in the not-so-distant future.