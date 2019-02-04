Is Cote de Pablo returning to NCIS? That seems to be the question that every fan is asking themselves tonight after a commercial during the Super Bowl aired suggesting that the actress is going to reprise her role as Ziva David.

While nothing has been confirmed by showrunners, the rumors have officially hit a fever pitch. When Ziva David was written off the show back in 2013, things were sort of left open-ended. There does seem to be some evidence that she will be back, however.

“The official synopsis for NCIS season 16, episode 13, which will be titled She, reads: ‘A malnourished and confused nine-year-old is found hiding in a storage unit. The team reopens an old missing persons case that Special Agent Ziva David had a personal interest in,'” reports Express UK.

Another sign that Cote de Pablo might be returning to the popular primetime drama? Her schedule. According to the Internet Movie Database, de Pablo recently wrapped a movie called Seneca. She has nothing else scheduled for 2019, according to IMDb.

Interestingly, it was recently reported that de Pablo was teaming up with her former NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly for a new show. According to TV Line, the two are working together to develop a new drama series called MIA.

“The project centers on a newly minted homicide detective who is assigned to a by-the-book partner in Miami, but she struggles to keep her personal entanglements with her final undercover assignment from jeopardizing her future. Though Weatherly and de Pablo will not be starring in the potential series, they are attached to executive-produce alongside Shepard Boucher (Riverdale), who will also write the script,” TV Line reported.

A possible Ziva return has been rumored for several years. It’s something that showrunner Gary Glasberg has been optimistic about. However, that seemed more likely when Weatherly was still on the show since his character Tony DiNozzo had a history with Ziva.

“Down the road, we’ll continue to delve into the love life of Tony DiNozzo, and there might be some surprises for people a little further down the road into the season on that one, especially for our diehard fans,” Glasberg told the Hollywood Reporter back in 2015. When asked specifically about the return of a “certain someone,” Glasberg left things vague.

“I don’t know! We’ll have to see what unfolds. I’m not going to say a word — I’m just going to say we’ll definitely be getting into DiNozzo’s love life,” he said.