Daemon Cins aka Jason Whitney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Whitney aka Daemin Cins was arrested along with his wife Mercedes Carrera aka Melinda Smith and accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10.

According to a press release from police in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the pair were taken into custody on February 5. Both have been charged with eight counts of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 10. The pair are also accused of meth possession while loaded guns were also found in their home. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police statement reads, “The sexual abuse consisted of inappropriate touching, oral copulation, and digital penetration, which occurred over four months.” Together, Carerra and Cins operate a porn site known as Operation MILF.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Have Been Investgating Carrera & Cins Since January 2019

Police said in a press release that the investigation into Carrera and Cins began on January 31 when officers received an allegation about the alleged abuse. A search warrant was served at the home that the couple shares in Rancho Cucamonga on February 1. The home matched the victim’s description as cops recovered loaded firearms, meth and a room that had been set up to record pornographic material and broadcast live shows via the internet. The police statement has not said if the alleged abuse was recorded for broadcast. Authorities have not said how the couple knew the victim, who has been described as a female.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department believes that there are other victims in the case and is asking anyone with any information to contact them on 909 477-2800. Police are holding Smith and Whitney at the West Valley Detention Center where they have been denied bail. They will make their first appearance in court on February 7. Police said that they are publicly releasing the mugshots of the couple because of their belief that there are other victims.

2. Police Originally Did Not Refer to Carrera & Cins as Being Married

In the original press release, Carrera and Cins were not referred to as being husband and wife. On his Twitter bio, Cins identifies himself as being married to Carerra. In tweeted messages to fans and trolls alike, Cins speaks glowingly about Carrera. Three weeks before their arrest, Cins said, “I acknowledge proudly that my wife is a rare & wonderous individual, possessing qualities that are truly unique, extraordinary & exceptional. It is why when I first met her I, for the first time ever, believed in marriage. I wanted it absolutely! #lovemywife #love.”

Cins began referring to his Carerra as his wife on Twitter in January 2019. On his Twitter bio, Cins also refers to himself as a publisher, video engineer, director and pornographer. That page gives his location as Los Angeles.

3. Cins Has Been Involved in a Twitter Dispute With Female Performer Ruby

As of January 29, Cins threatened porn star Ruby with legal action over what he said were libelous comments. Cins tweeted, “Time to issue you notice & warning @RubytheFirst1, make one more false accusation re @TheMercedesXXX like that and I’ll have my attorney @marcorandazza file suit & we’ll surely send you into bankruptcy. Don’t you f*** around here with your libel & slander. Tread lightly!” Cins tagged Las Vegas-based attorney, Marc Randazza, who has previously represented Alex Jones, Dennis Hof and the Universal Life Church, as his lawyer.

After news of Cins and Carerra’s arrest was made public, Ruby tweeted, “Looks like she’ll be needing that 700$ an hour lawyer she threatened me with.” She also said, “There is no room for predators in this industry.”

3. His Wife Is a Former Aerospace Engineer

Across multiple media reports, Smith is referred to as a former aerospace engineer. In one tweet, Smith said that she has an engineering degree and previously worked in telecom and aerospace. In the same message, Smith identified herself as a “math nerd.” In an interview with Adult DVD Talk, Smith said she began in modeling before going to school to study engineering and technology. Smith said, “I worked in Aerospace for a few years, then as a Technical Trainer in Telecommunications for a while, but I always kept my hand in the entertainment industry. I did a lot of photography production work and PA work and other peripheral industry work as well as continued modeling part-time.” During the interview, Smith also mentioned that she spent a year in law school.

When asked by the Daily Caller why she switched from aerospace to porn, Smith said, “It’s fun — it’s really fun work. I think people malign it because it makes them uncomfortable. But my personality fits in porn because a lot of the people there have a rebellious streak. I hate bulls*** [so] even if I stayed in aerospace, I’m sure I would have got in all kinds of trouble … corporate isn’t the life experience I want. I don’t want to die and have on my headstone “she did a really great job buttering up upper management.”

4. His Wife Has Called Herself a ‘Bleeding Heart Libertarian’

In a Daily Caller feature, at the time of her work for Gamergate, Smith is described as being from Southern California where her father was an alcoholic and her mother “a narcissist.” Smith states in the article, “I don’t want people to think of me as a victim.”

Carerra said her friends think of her as a “bleeding heart libertarian,” she said, “I used to donate 15 hours a week at a hospice, I sat with dying people.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side