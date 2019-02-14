Who Is Dame Dash’s Girlfriend Raquel ‘Rocky’ Horn?

﻿﻿Damon ‘Dame’ Dash is a music producer and former owner of Roc-a-Fella Records. He currently stars on Growing Up Hip Hop alongside his son Damon ‘Boogie’ Dash. While most of the drama involving Dame includes his son, there is a storyline about Dame trying to conceive with his girlfriend, Raquel ‘Rocky’ Horn. Learn more about him and Rocky below.

Dame and Rocky have been dating since 2015, and have been regular presences on one another’s Instagram. Last Valentine’s Day, Rocky posted a photo with Dame and a caption that read: “Happy Valentines my love! You inspire me every second of the day … You are the best man a woman could ask for and an amazing father﻿ … Congratulations on this movie baby I am so proud of you!”

Dame & Rocky Have Been In a Relationship Since 2015

Rocky is the creative director of Poppington, a clothing line that both her and Dame own. She also helps Dame also produce films together. She’s listed as a producer of the action adventure film Honor Up which Dash wrote, directed, and starred in with his cousin Stacey Dash.

Kanye West is also listed as an executive producer. Rocky is also listed as a producer on Dash’s next movie, A Shot for Justice. In total, her IMDb profile shows that she has worked on the documentary The Bluroc Festival and the short film Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss.

They Have Several Business Ventures Together Including a Clothing Line & Film Production

In a preview for tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Dame speaks on his relationship with Aaliyah and how devastated he was when she died in a plane crash. “The type of love that I had with Aaliyah, I didn’t think I was going to be able to find with anybody else,” he said. “It was that kind of like, we friends, and I never thought I’d be able to find someone that cool.”

Dame’s son says that he never saw his father react as gravely to anything in his life. “I believe I was around my preteen years when Aaliyah and my father were together,” he recalled. “Aaliyah, she just liked to have a lot of fun. She was like a big kid. I still remember the day when Aaliyah died. I wasn’t with my father at the time. My cousins and I heard it, it was like 10 of us, we’re just all crying down the line. And then I saw my dad the following day, and he was just devastated.” Rocky, who is also interviewed in the preview, admits that Aaliyah is still a huge part of Dame’s life.﻿