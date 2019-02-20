David Wright, ‘Survivor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Five seasons ago, TV writer David Wright made it all the way to the final four before being voted out of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X. Tonight, he’ll face a new challenge battling against 14 new castaways and three other returnees on the premiere of the show’s 38th season Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Wright, the 42-year-old from Sherman Oaks, Calif., will compete alongside Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart, Second Chance), Kelley Wentworth (San Juan del Sur, Second Chance), and Aubry Bracco (Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers), none of whom have ever won the game.

Does Wright have what it takes to become the season’s Sole Survivor? We’ll have to wait and see as Survivor‘s new season kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS. In the meantime, here are five fast facts you need to know about Wright.

1. Wright’s Final Four Showing on Millennials vs. Gen X Was an Impressive Run

In his original season, Wright was placed on the Gen X tribe as teams were split in two based on generations. Early in the game, David aligned with Ken, until a swap split the two tribes into three. And that’s when things got even more complicated.

After the merge, David and Ken’s alliance went head to head with the trio of Adam, Hannah, and Zeke (all millennials). David and Zeke ended up battling it out, targeting each other time and time again at tribal council. Adam and Hannah eventually joined David, helping oust Zeke and maintain majority alliance numbers (though Adam vied for a David vote, claiming him to be the largest strategic threat).

When only four were left, Hannah and Ken joined Adam to finally eliminated the strategic mastermind once and for all. Adam Klein was later voted the winner in a unanimous vote. Will David’s strategic mind land him in hot water again? We’re bound to find out.

2. Edge of Extinction Will Push Wright and the Rest of the Cast To Their Limits

New to this season is the Extinction Island twist. When contestants who are voted off, they’ll have an option to take a boat to an area known as “Extinction Island” rather than leave the game permanently. Extinction Island is an abandoned beach with even fewer amenities than the tribes’ main island camps. Contestants on Extinction Island may either wait for an opportunity to re-join the main game or may choose to leave the game at any point.

According to host Jeff Probst, the remaining contestants won’t have a clue about the twist until much later. If at any point Extinction Island becomes too much, a contestant can raise a flag on a ship’s mast to exit the game. Those who choose to stay, however, will become members of the jury after they compete for a chance to re-enter the competition.

3. Wright Will Compete with His New Tribe, the Manu Tribe

Along with Wentworth, Wright will also be competing with seven newcomers. They are:

-Dan DeSilva, alias “The Wardog,” 38, a law student and military veteran originally from New York;

-Chris Underwood, 25, a district sales manager from Greenville, South Carolina;

-Keith Sowell, 19, a pre-med student living in Durham, North Carolina;

-Rick Devens, 33, a morning news anchor from Macon, Georgia;

-Wendy Diaz, 25, the blue-haired small business owner from California;

-Reem Daly, 46, in sales and hailing from Virginia;

-Lauren O’Connell, 21, a student at Baylor University originally from California.

4. Wright’s TV Writing Career

Survivor aside, Wright has worked in the television industry since 2000. He began his career as a writing assistant on shows like Malcolm in the Middle and Family Guy, before becoming a full-time staff writer on the latter in 2011.

Other shows he has written for include Suddenly Susan, The Replacements, and Supah Ninjas. In 2016, he wrote three episodes of Nickelodean’s Legendary Dudas.

5. Why Wright is Back for More

Why is Wright a worthy returning player? Let host Jeff Probst explain:

“David is here because he represents this idea not ‘Am I capable of doing Survivor?’ It went deeper. ‘Am I worthy?’ But he didn’t give up and then you watch this thing bloom and he started to realize, ‘Maybe I’m better than I thought,'” said Probst in the above clip.

“My greatest strength is that I’m an optimistic pessimist,” said Wright. “Everything will go wrong that can go wrong but somehow I’ll find a way out of it.”

Wright knows that the returning players are going to be targeted, but he plans on keeping his other fellow returnee close.

“My strategy going in will be surrounding myself with shields. I’m playing at least with one other returnee, Kelley Wentworth, and I think there’s a really good reason to keep her around because I think there’s going to be a target on my back as well as her back…but certainly I think we can be shields for each other.

“I will not be satisfied until I make it to final tribal and plead a case for why I deserve to be the Sole Survivor.”