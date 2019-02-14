Denny’s & IHOP on Valentine’s Day 2019

Valentine’s Day is finally here. It’s a time for everyone to show feelings of affection, love, and friendship. For many, it’s also a time to eat.

If you’re looking for some good deals from Denny’s and IHOP this Valentine’s Day, look no further. We’ve got all the information you need.

Read on.

Denny’s

If you are a rewards member at Denny’s, you can get 20% off your meal (dine-in option only) from February 12 to February 18. According to Today, that’s not all. If you’re absolutely in love and want to get married at Denny’s in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day, you can!

Denny’s website reads, “The best union since pancakes and syrup… Denny’s on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows. Allow us to put the ‘Mmmm…’ in matrimony.” For just $199, you can purchase a wedding package that includes, Use of the Chapel, use of the Photo Booth, silk Presentation, bouquet & Boutonniere – Available in red, white, pink or yellow, wedding Pancake Puppies® Cake, champagne Toast, two Wedding T-Shirts, and two Original Grand Slams®.

To register for a Denny’s wedding, click here.

For those who haven’t yet visited a Denny’s, it is a diner-style chain that operates in over 1,600 restaurants in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Japan, among other places. Denny’s was first opened as Danny’s Donuts in Lakewood, California, in 1953. In 1956, the store was renamed Danny’s Coffee Shops and changed to operate around the clock. Then, in 1961, it officially became Denny’s.

Within two decades, there were over 1,000 Denny’s restaurants in all 50 states.

IHOP

According to our research, IHOP isn’t offering any special Valentine’s Day freebies. However, they recently stated that March 12 will be the annual IHOP Free Pancake Day, where everyone can eat a short stack for free.

The March event is called Flip it Forward for Kids, and according to Food and Wine, it will take place on Tuesday, March 12 from 7 am until at least 7pm at participating locations. The outlet writes, “Each guest will be able to have one free short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes—but as your parents always told you, nothing in life is free, and in this case, the catch is that you’ll be encouraged to help kids battling illnesses by donating to one of IHOP’s charity partners: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Honestly, it’s not such a bad catch.”

IHOP was created with a focus on breakfast foods, while also offering a lunch and dinner menu. Today, there are over 1,650 IHOP locations across North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. Most IHOP restaurants are open 24 hours a day.

IHOP was founded in 1958 by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, and Albert Kallis. In the 1980s, it grew to include lunch and dinner items. The chain was renamed IHOP (which stands for International House of Pancakes) in 1973.