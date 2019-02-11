Diana Ross’ Children: What Are the Ages & Names of Her Kids?

Diana Ross is a music icon. She is also a mother and, a couple of times, she was a wife. She has dedicated herself to her family and her son Evan Ross made that known on his reality show with his wife, Ashlee Simpson. On one episode, Evan learned that his successful mother used to fit in her studio time around his and his siblings’ schedule so that she could be a very hands-on mom. Reflecting back on his childhood, Evan said on the show that he never remembered a time that his mother wasn’t there, so she did a good job of being present for her kids.

The legendary Diana Ross has five children – three daughters and two sons.

In the 1960s, Ross was dating Motown CEO Berry Gordy and Ross ended up becoming pregnant with a baby girl named Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein, in August 1971, according to Oprah.com. The reason that Rhonda’s last name is Silberstein is because Ross ended up marrying a music executive named Robert Ellis Silberstein a couple months into her pregnancy. According to Your Tango, Rhonda wasn’t told that Silberstein wasn’t her biological father until she was 13 years old. She actually called Gordy “Uncle BB” for much of her childhood. In 1996, Rhonda reportedly married jazz pianist Rodney Kendrick.

Ross went on to have two other daughters with Silberstein – Tracee Joy (who many know from the show Black-ish) and Chudney Lane Silberstein. Tracee was born in 1972 while Chudney was born in 1975. Two years after Chudney’s birth, Ross divorced husband Silverstein. Though Chudney has dabbled in entertainment, she has a career in books.

It wasn’t until 1985 that Ross met her second husband, a man named Arne Naess Jr. They married just a year later and Ross took on the role of stepmother to his three children. Prior to meeting Ross, Naess was married and had three kids – Katinka, Christoffer and Leona Naess. In their marriage together, Naess and Ross had two songs – Ross, who was born in 1987, and Evan, who was born in 1988. Naess and Ross were married for a while but divorced in 2000. Sadly, four years later, Naes died in a mountain climbing accident, which is something his son Evan talked about on his reality show.

Son Ross followed in his dad’s climbing footsteps. He also enjoys photography and producing music, according to Oprah.com.

In addition to having five kids, Ross also has five grandchildren – grandsons Raif-Henok, Leif, and Idingo. Her granddaughters are Callaway Lane and Jagger Snow.