Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Nanny: Who is Berta on ‘Don’t Be Tardy’?

During tonight’s season 7 premiere of Don’t Be Tardy, Ariana gets help from the family’s nanny as she learns how to drive. The nanny featured in the episode is Berta, not Lana, Their nanny, Lana, who part of the family’s life for quite some time and appeared pretty regularly on the reality series.

In one of the promo videos for tonight’s episode, Ariana practices driving with her family’s nanny in the passenger seat. The nanny is identified as Berta; in the clip, Berta tells Ariana “no accidentes,” before Ariana reminds her that Berta once drove on the wrong side of the road. Berta has clearly been with the family for a long time, which Wet Paint confirms in a 2013 article that references Kim raising her children with the help of “her Spanish-speaking nanny, Berta.” In that article, they quote Zolciak as saying “I have to have nannies in order to work, but they don’t raise my children,” suggesting that she has multiple nannies on her staff.

Kim and Kroy have six children, their two older daughters Brielle and Ariana and their four young children, Kaia, Kane, Kash, and Kroy Jr. In addition to Berta, Lana and Paola have nannied the Biermann children; Paola left the family two years ago.

Lana, who has been noticeably absent on the show, was featured on Don’t Be Tardy as the family’s nanny since the early seasons. In one of the promo clips for a season 3 episode, Kim gives Lana a pep talk about having confidence and attracting a man. After Lana agrees that they should get her a man, Kim tells the camera in an interview “I don’t know the last time that Lana was involved with a man. Not in the last couple of years she’s been with me.” Later in the episode, when Kim and Lana are out together, Lana is seen getting sick in the restaurant bathroom from drinking too much.

Last Mother’s Day, Kim shared a post on Instagram thanking her staff, including her nanny, for the impact she’s having on her children’s lives and development. In the caption, she wrote “Happy Mother’s Day to all! It takes a village! I feel so much gratitude in my heart for my husband who always steps up when I can’t, my children’s nanny, my children’s teachers, my chef, my hairdresser, my older daughters, my friends and all and everyone that have instilled, taught, been there and encourage my children. I couldn’t and wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t have you all. I’m extremely proud of my children, what they stand for and who they are but I didn’t get here alone. I love you all and thank you for always going the extra mile for me and my children!”

According to the episode description, in the season 7 premiere, “The Biermann family has a lot on its plate; Ariana finds her first true love; Brielle wants to move out; Kroy searches for a new career; with prom coming up, Kim focuses on turning her daughter into a princess.” The description for episode 2 (airing immediately after) reads “Kim wants her children to live under her roof forever; Brielle ramps up the search for a place of her own; Ariana recruits the family’s nanny to aid in her quest for a driver’s license; Rose, the family psychic, tells some unwelcome truths.”

