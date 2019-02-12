Dorit Kemsley’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dorit Kemsley, best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is a mother of two young children whom she shares with her husband, Paul. Dorit and Paul were married in 2015 at the Rainbow Room in New York City, but are raising their family in Los Angeles.

On the season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley’s family and their dog are a major point of the episode. The description reads “Erika is excited when Lisa Rinna introduces actress Denise Richards to the group; Lisa Vanderpump struggles to come to terms with her grief after a personal tragedy; Dorit is concerned that Teddi will twist information about her family’s dog.”

Ahead of the season 9 premiere, here’s what you need to know about Dorit Kemsley’s kids and family:

1. They Re-Homed Their Rescue Dog After it Bit Phoenix

The drama teased between Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit this season is motivated by the fate of a dog that Kemsley originally adopted from Vanderpump’s shelter for her family. In September 2018, Radar Online reported that a source said Kemsley dropped the Chihuahua mix off at a shelter shortly after adopting it from Vanderpump’s rescue.

According to People, Kemsley was “absolutely devastated” by this accusation, which a source said was false. The source told People that the dog bit Kemsley’s young daughter, Phoenix, and “It was a bad bite. It was pretty traumatic. Dorit and PK talked it out and decided that the best thing to do was find a new loving home for the dog. They were heartbroken, but made the decision for the safety of their young kids.” They re-homed the dog with a new family, who later dropped the dog off at a shelter after deciding not to keep it.

2. Dorit Has Been Open About her Jagger’s Troubles With Speech

On past seasons of the show, Dorit’s son Jagger’s speech issues have been a subject she has addressed candidly. She said that she believed he had apraxia, which Apraxia Kids defines as “a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak,” even though they know what it is they want to say. She and her husband Paul have been committed to supporting Jagger’s progress which speech therapy and encouragement. Recent videos Dorit has shared on Instagram show that just how much Jagger’s speech has improved.

According to Bravo TV, in February 2017, Kemsley shared “After six months of speech therapy, Jagger was starting to use his words and have better engagement with us. We always try to be optimistic and hopeful for what’s to come with his progress. It’s especially adorable when he keeps pointing ‘I LOVE YOU; to his little sister- he’s already an amazing big brother and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

3. Dorit Has 3 Step-Children

According to Radar Online, Paul has three children from a previous marriage: Daniel, Atlanta, and Tatum.

In an interview with US Weekly in 2017, Kemsley said that, although they have a big family already, another child wouldn’t be off the table: “We have five collectively, so we’ve got a big family. Listen, I think we both are of the mindset where, if it happens, it happens, but we’re not putting too much pressure on that.”

4. Their Family Home Is Currently on the Market

According to the Daily Mail, Dorit and Paul have been trying to sell their house in Beverly Hills. To help get the house sold, they dropped the asking price by almost $4 million and listed it on Bravo’s reality show Million Dollar Listing.

The house, nicknamed “Dawnridge,” is 8,679-square feet, with six bedrooms and seven-bathrooms.

5. Dorit Met Paul Shortly After Her Grandma Passed Away

According to Wedding Style Magazine, Dorit’s grandmother promised to bring her her solemate shortly before passing. Her grandmother died at 87, and it wasn’t long until Dorit met Paul.

The Magazine, which shared details and photos of the Kemsley’s Rainbow Room wedding, revealed that Dorit initially turned Paul down when he first asked her out. Then, “a feeling that her grandmother was telling her something convinced her to change her mind.”