Is Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK’s House on the Market?

If you’ve been watching Million Dollar Listing: LA, lately, you may have noticed some familiar faces. That’s because RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul (who goes by “PK”) were selling their Beverly Hills Home on the reality series.

According to People, the property, which is known as “Drawnridge”, was first listed in August 2017 for $12.75 million.

The estate includes six beds and seven baths. Realtors David Parnes says of the over $12 million price point, “It was way overpriced and as a result, it’s been sitting on the market for almost six months with nothing—no interest.”

The price then dropped down to $7.995 million. (According to Bravo TV, the house price actually dropped five separate times since it was first listed. At one point, it was offered for rent at $40,000 a month.)

On January 15, one day after reporting that the pair was trying to sell their house after the $4 million price cut, People reported that the couple pulled their mansion off the market because it was robbed after an open house.

After the party scene was shown on Million Dollar Listing: LA, a message appeared on the screen that read, “Two weeks later, PK & Dorit’s home was robbed. They pulled it off the market until further notice.”

On January 3, according to People, an arrest was made in the case. The Daily Beast reports that Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, who was arrested in the case, was caught after stealing “thousands of items from 13 Hollywood Hill homes.”

Ackerman reportedly posed as a “slick” real-estate agent, or a prospective buyer, to break into homes. LAPD Det. Jared Timmons explained of the arrest, “His work was very sophisticated and in a lot of these cases, we saw tampered surveillance videos… [Ackerman] seems to be fluent with computers and technology.”

Cdr. Cory Palka, head of the LAPD Hollywood division said, added, “Ackerman targeted high-end celebrity homes that were for sale or were being shown during open-house appointments.”

According to Bravo TV, the mansion includes a number of attractive features, including a living room that overlooks the pool, a kitchen with a back island and new appliances, and a large marble bathroom.

When will the couple put it back on the market? Only time will tell.

Fans of RHOBH may know that Dorit Kemsely hails from a small town in Connecticut. At age 19, after receiving her degree in marketing, design, and communication, she moved to New York to focus on building her own company. It was there that she met her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, at a restaurant. The couple moved to New York in 2015, according to Bravo TV.

The outlet writes, “There is never a dull moment in their 10,000 square foot home that is filled with staff, children, and the company of PK’s live-in client and music icon, Boy George.”