Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie’s Ex-Husbands

Tonight on NBC, artists from every genre will join together to celebrate the legendary 1968 comeback of singer Elvis Presley, the man who inspired them. Blake Shelton is set to host the special which will feature performances by Alessia Cara, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, John Legend, Adam Lambert, John Fogerty, and more. The concert, entitled Elvis All-Star Tribute, will air from 9-11 p.m. and feature covers of songs from Presley’s now-legendary ’68 Comeback Special. Rare footage and interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, who directed the original special, will also be featured, according to Billboard.

Presley had only one child, Lisa Marie Presley, with his actress wife Priscilla. While her father was only married a single time, Lisa Marie has accumulated four ex-husbands. Here’s a brief rundown of all of Lisa Marie’s marriages throughout the years.

Lisa Marie married Chicago musician Danny Keough in 1988. The couple had two children, a daughter Danielle Riley Keough, an actress who goes by her middle name and was born in 1989, and a son Benjamin Storm Keough, born in 1992. Presley and Keough divorced in the Dominican Republic in 1994. Presley described her relationship with Keough to Star Tribune: “I don’t know how, but we’ve managed to stay close…There’s others that I have pain or betrayal associated with that I won’t have anything to do with. But he and I had a special thing. Unconditional.”

The same year she divorced Keough, she married the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. She met Jackson in 1975 as a seven-year-old attending one of his concerts in Las Vegas. The couple’s adult relationship began in 1992, however, and the two stayed in touch over the phone even as his child molestation accusations became public. Lisa Marie became his emotional support who feared for the singer’s faltering health and drug addiction. “I believed he didn’t do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him. I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it,” she said in the book The Magic and the Madness by J. Randy Taraborrelli.

Presley convinced Jackson to settle his allegations out of court and go into rehab for recovery. In January of 1996, Lisa Marie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. In an October 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Presley said that she and Jackson spent four years after their divorce attempting to reconcile to no avail.

In 2000, Presley became engaged to rocker John Oszajca, but she broke it off after meeting her future third husband, actor Nicolas Cage, at a party. The couple married in 2002, but Cage filed for divorce after just 108 days of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2004.

Presley’s fourth and most recent marriage was to her guitarist, producer, and director, Michael Lockwood, from 2006 to 2016. Her first husband was the best man at the couple’s Japan wedding. In 2008, Presley gave birth to twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. The couple divorced and Presley said that her daughters were taken into protective custody when she found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his personal computer.