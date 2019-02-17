Elvis Tribute Show 2019 Time & Channel

NBC‘s Elvis Tribute Show airs tonight with a slew of famous guests and performers. The show is meant as a tribute to the late singer’s legendary ’68 Comeback Special. Blake Shelton, and are among those set to perform. The two-hour special airs on NBC from 9-11 p.m. ET, or from 7-9 p.m. PT depending on your time zone.

DATE: Sunday, February 17, 2019

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find out what your local NBC affiliate is, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change the “Provider” to yours.)

PERFORMERS: Among the stellar list of entertainers set to perform during the special are Yolanda Adams, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, John Fogerty, Josh Groban and Adam Lambert. Each of them will take the stage at various points to perform renditions of their favorite Elvis songs. John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will also be featured on the concert special, either through solo or joint performances.

The two-hour special will also include an appearance from Mac Davis, who wrote a number of hits for Elvis, including “In the Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation.” Davis will perform “Memories”, which is a song he and Billy Strange wrote specifically for the ’68 Special. Here is a complete set list of the songs that each entertainer is set to perform:

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood

HOST: In addition to his duties as performer, Blake Shelton will also be hosting the special. When asked about the appeal of hosting such a big event, the Voice judge said that it was an opportunity to share Elvis with the younger generation. “What I love most about this is being able to introduce Elvis to young kids out there,” he told Today. “And see these artists that they look up to like Post Malone, Keith Urban, up there singing Elvis because that’s who they look up to.”