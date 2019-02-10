Hallmark’s ‘Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter Than Death’: Cast & Where Filmed

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a new saga in the Emma Fielding Mysteries series tonight, Sunday, February 10, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The new movie is called Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter than Death. If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or send a tweet to the author of this story. You can find out about all the new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

More Bitter than Death stars Courtney Thorne-Smith, James Tupper, and Mark Valley. The synopsis reads: “During the annual gathering of the Association for the Study of American Archaeology at Kenzer College, Emma Fielding is thrust into a murder mystery when the organization’s president is poisoned on the eve of announcing her successor. Many attendees hoped to become president, leaving Emma and FBI pal Jim Conner with plenty of suspects.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Victoria, Canada

This installment in the series takes place at Emma’s Kenzer College and the annual gathering of the Association for the Study of American Archaeology. The movie itself was filmed in Victoria, Canada, TVInsider shared.

The movie filmed in August, with much of the filming done at the University of Victoria, which “played the role” of Kenzer College. One of these locations was the University of Victoria Library.

Our library hours are not affected during the film shoot today and tomorrow. But we are getting ready for our closeup! @uvic @UVicDSCommons @UVicSC @UVicCampusLife pic.twitter.com/mVTYsvfLQA — UVic Libraries (@UVicLib) August 17, 2018

Although filmed in Canada, they added some touches to make it look more like it was in the U.S., like adding an American flag next to a fountain at the University. The Mearns Centre for Learning – McPherson Library was filmed on August 17 and August 18.

Thorne-Smith said she’d love to do more movies if Hallmark wants.

‘More Bitter than Death’ Cast Details

Courtney Thorne-Smith stars as Emma Fielding. Her many previous credits include Fresh Off the Boat (Ann), Robot Chicken, Two and a Half Men (Lyndsey), According to Jim (Cheryl), Ally McBeal (Georgia Thomas), Ally (Georgia), Spin City, Melrose Place (Allison Parker), LA Law (Kimberly), Day by Day (Kristin/Judy), Fast Times (Stacey), and more.

James Tupper stars as Jim Conner. His many previous credits include Big Little Lies (Nathan), A Million Little Things (Andrew), American Woman (Steve), The Brave, Aftermath (Joshua), Revenge (David), Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Andrew Perkins), Mercy (Dr. Chris Sands), Samantha Who? (Owen), Men in Trees (Jack), and much more.

Mark Valley stars as Duncan Thatcher. His many previous credits include The Flash, ZBurg, Another Time, Wisdom of the Crowd, Feud, The Millionaires (Barry), Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Dr. Harris), CSI (Daniel Shaw/Jack Willman), Crisis (Widener), Body of Proof (Tommy), Harry’s Law (Oliver), Human Target (Christopher), Fringe (John Scott), Swingtown, Boston Legal (Brad Chase), Pasadena (Robert), ER (Richard), Once and Again (Will), Days of Our Lives (Jack Deveraux), and much more.

Janet Kidder stars Althea Harrison. Her many previous credits include The Man in the High Castle (Lila), Limetown (Lenore), Signed Sealed and Delivered, Cooking with Love, Somewhere Between, Aftermath (Aunt Sally), Dead of Summer, Arrow (Ruve), The X-Files, Continuum (Ann Sadler), Delete, Rogue, Motive, Superstorm, Doctors, Tom Stone (Marina), The Industry (Lisa Sutton), Earth: Final Conflict (Julia Cook), La Femme Nikita, and much more.

Craig March stars as Chief Breck. His many other credits include Project Blue Book, Supernatural, Salvation, Rogue, The Arrangement, Aurora Teagarden (Capt. Frederick Burns), The Hollow Child, A Wish for Christmas, Rush, Freshman Father, The Triple Eight, The 4400, and much more.

Sharon Taylor plays Sheriff Dunbar. “I love how they saw an opportunity for female empowerment and made that change in the story,” she wrote on Instagram.

Courtney Richter plays Professor Paula Winters.

Crystal Balint plays Ruby.

Also starring in the movie are:

Adam DiMarco (Joe)

Tess Adkins (Carey)

Peter Bryant (Dean Hawkins)

James Dean (Milton)

Matty Finochio (Prof. Turner)

Robert Turner (Jay Reid)

Geoff Gustafson (Biberman)

Leanne Allen (Nurse)

Kassianni Austin (Diner Waitress Clerk)

Clayton Neuwirth (Truck Driver)

Daniel Diemer (Grad Student)

Aisling Goodman (First Undergrad)

John Han (Second Undergrad)

Comments about the movie?