POLL: Should Faith and Carson Should Be a Couple on When Calls the Heart?

The Season 6 premiere of When Calls the Heart has aired. It was delightful, fun, and bittersweet. But one of the more humorous moments was the story of Fatih and Carson. This post has spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of WCTH. After you read this article, take our poll at the end and let us know if you think Faith and Carson should be a couple on the show.

Many viewers have pointed out that Faith and Carson really do seem to have a lot of chemistry. And it was apparent again tonight. But then Rosemary and Lee had them over for that really awkward dinner. It ended with Rosemary and Lee fighting (which they quickly resolved.) I loved the line where Faith said all she knows how to cook are beans and Carson said, “Beans don’t agree with me so much.”

When Faith and Carson left, they seemed to be bonding over how awkward dinner was. At least until Carson made the comment about how ridiculous it is to think of them being a couple.

We don’t know yet if Faith and Carson will end up together. Paul Greene, who plays Carson, did share a little about the couple in an interview with My Devotional Thoughts.

“I don’t think it’s a big secret that Nurse Faith and Dr. Carson have a lot of scenes together and there seems to be something between them,” he said. “They are friends and co-workers after all. Our characters definitely have a lot more to do this season. So I’ll say that Andrea [Brooks] and I have a lot of scenes together this season, and everyone can fill in the blanks about what they think that means… One thing to know is that we have a very large cast, and while that’s not a bad thing, it means that sometimes we don’t get to spend as much time as we would like with certain cast members. Thankfully Carson and Faith still do a lot together.”

Fans have plenty to say on Twitter. This one’s kind of funny:

So should the two be a couple? It seems like they have some good chemistry and they’re both in the medical field, but are their personalities really compatible?

Take our poll below and let us know if you think Faith and Carson should become a couple on When Calls the Heart.

Comments about the series? Join the Reddit discussion thread here.

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.) Are you looking forward to seeing more movies in this series?