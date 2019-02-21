Game of Clones MTV Show Cast Spoilers

Game of Clones premieres on MTV on Thursday, February 21 at 9/8c, and although it won’t fill the void that Game of Thrones fans have while waiting for the final season to air, it might at least keep you entertained until April.

The dating show is made up of seven MTV alums embarking on a “dating experience,” with each MTV celebrity meeting seven people who look like their famous crush — and each of their “clones” is styled with the same hair and clothing. The Game of Clonescast members then need to see if they can find love with one of these lookalikes.

The trailer for the show, which can be viewed below, asks, “If you found seven identical singles, could you find your one and clone-ly?” Watch the promo for clips of what to expect during the upcoming season.

The show will follow a feature reality star-singles including Pauly D from “Jersey Shore,” Kailyn Lowry from “Teen Mom 2,” and several competitors from various seasons of “The Challenge,” including Cara Maria Sorbello. Pauly D hopes to hook up with a Megan Fox lookalike, while Lowry wants a guy who looks like Migos rapper Quavo. Sorbello is looking for a Jason Momoa doppelganger, and Kam Williams, another celeb starring on the show, is interested in a man who resembles Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Check out MTV’s full synopsis of the show below:

Game of Clones is the most radical dating experiment to ever hit television. In each episode, MTV stars will date seven clones of their celebrity crush — who may look the same but are totally different people — and when they look beyond those pretty (identical) faces, each dater will discover which of these famous doppelgangers melts their heart and which just makes their skin crawl.

So which celebs are starring on the show? There are 7 celebs looking for love this season. Read on for more info on the cast of Game of Clones below:

Pauly D

Paul D. DelVecchio Jr, better known as DJ Pauly D, wants to hook up with a Megan Fox lookalike, and lucky for Pauly, he will have 7 to choose from. Pauly D is best known for his role on Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and the Pauly D Project. When he isn’t filming various reality TV shows, he keeps himself busy DJing. Although he is on the show to “look for love,” Pauly is also starring alongside Vinny Guadagnino in their upcoming dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, so it’s unclear if he will actually find love or is just there for fun.

Kailyn Lowry

Lowry is looking for a guy who resembles Migos rapper Quavo. Lowry is best known for her role on Young and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. Besides her celebrity life as a reality television star, she is also a New York Times Bestselling Author, and her latest book, “A Letter of Love,” was released just last year. She also owns Pothead Haircare, and co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos. She recently discussed wanting to have a daughter to add to her brood of three boys, so she is probably looking for somebody who is daddy-material.

Cara Maria Sorbello

Sorbello is looking for a Jason Momoa doppelganger (aka Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones) – somebody with long, dark hair, a man bun and a sexy half-beard/goatee. Sorbello is best known from the latest season of The Challenge – War of the Worlds. Although Sorbello is on the show to meet other singles, People reported that she’s back together with ex Paul Calafiore as of Valentine’s Day.

Kam Williams

Kam Williams, another star from The Challenge, is interested in a man who resembles Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In 2017, Williams starred in one season of Are You the One? The reality star also owns her own business, Kam Kolletion, where you can purchase lace weaves.

Leroy Garrett

Leroy Garrett, yet another star from The Challenge: War of the Worlds, hopes to find a woman who looks like Jennifer Lopez. Garrett also starred on MTV’s popular reality show Real World, where he starred on the show from 2011-2016.

Nicole Zanatta

Nicole Zanatta of The Challenge: Vendettas wants a Ciara doppelganger. Before she got into reality television, Zanatta worked as an EMT, and is currently a fitness buff, as shown through her Instagram posts. She also starred on Real World before coming to The Challenge, and has two sisters (she is one part of triplets).

Derrick Henry

Wedding Vibes 🍫😊 pic.twitter.com/JTio9BAyxD — Derrick Henry MTV (@imdroc15) October 7, 2018

Henry is hoping to dip his toe in the pool of Zayn Malik lookalikes on this season of Game of Clones. Henry has been on two other MTV dating show before — Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach.

Game of Clones premieres on MTV on Thursday, February 21 at 9/8c. Tune in to follow along with the roller coaster dating ride that the show is bound to be!

READ NEXT: How to Watch Game of Clones Online, Without Cable