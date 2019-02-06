HBO Just Released New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Photos [SPOILERS]

HBO has just released some new photos for Season 8 of Game of Thrones, while fans wait for a trailer that has scenes from the new season. The photos are mostly stills of some of the key characters, but the new pictures are helping build the hype. And if you look closely, you might find some clues for the new season. It looks like HBO has made some pretty great improvements to the costumes too for the final season. Here are the photos HBO released.

There’s also a new picture of them on Instagram:

Fans are already impressed by the detailing in Daenerys new look in this scene:

Some fans think that Arya might be looking at a dragon, judging by her expression in this next photo. What do you think?

Jaime has a beard now. (We were told last year that he would be growing a beard for the final season.) And is that Robb’s armor he’s wearing?

These may not show actual scenes from the new season, but fans are excited to be getting any news about the season, especially while we’re waiting for a trailer. Some fans are already counting down the days until the April 14 premiere. It’s going to be amazing.

Meanwhile, we’ve been given some other hints about the new season before this. Here’s the teaser we saw earlier that revealed the premiere date for the final season:

In the teaser, fans were wondering what the feather meant. The feather ties back to two episodes: the pilot for Game of Thrones and an episode in Season 5. Both took place in the crypts of Winterfell.

In the pilot, Robert put a feather on Lyanna Stark’s grave. That decision seemed odd to fans because Lyanna was known for loving roses. So why would Robert put a feather on her statue? Fans even talked about it on Reddit here. HBO explained the whole thing in a Making of Game of Thrones article posted on May 2, 2015. This was posted after the Season 5 episode where Sansa goes into the crypts of Winterfell and finds a feather on Lyanna’s statue.

Now the feather appeared again in the teaser. It feels ominous — the last remaining vestige of Lyanna will be destroyed yet again. And in the same teaser, we see Jon Snow (and Arya and Sansa) as statues beneath the crypt, indicating that they have died too. Is the entire Stark line, including Jon — whom Lyanna cared for even more than the exotic birds — coming to an end?

So far, only two other trailers have been revealed for Game of Thrones Season 8. They didn’t reveal much, but fans are analyzing every clue. The best one was released in a trailer where HBO also gave brief snippets of Watchmen, Big Little Lies, and more.

In that trailer, we finally saw Sansa and Danaerys meet.

Here’s the other trailer:

Season 8 will consist of six episodes that will basically be feature-length films.