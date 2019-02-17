Where Is Ginger Alden, Elvis Presley’s Fiancee, Today?

Ginger Alden was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1956. She is an actress and a model and had been dating Elvis Presley at the time of his death. The two first got together in the late 70s, about three years after Presley’s divorce from his first wife, Priscilla.

Alden and Presley had plans to marry and were set to announce their engagement to the world following Presley’s concert in Memphis. However, Alden found him dead on the floor of the bathroom following an apparent heart attack.

These days, Alden stays out of the public eye as much as she can. She has made a few appearances on various television shows — including Entertainment Tonight back in 2014 — but she keeps herself out of the spotlight for the most part.

Recently, she starred as a “talk show guest,” likely in an extra-type role in the film, Canaan Land. The film is set to be released this year, according to IMDb.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Penned a Memoir Called ‘Elvis & Ginger’

Alden originally published her memoir, entitled Elvis and Ginger: Elvis Presley’s Fiancée and Last Love Finally Tells Her Story, in September 2014. It was later released in paperback in August 2015. Alden’s book became a New York Time Bestseller and enjoys an average rating above 4 stars among Amazon customers.

“Elvis Presley’s fiancée and last love tells her story and sets the record straight in this deeply personal memoir that reveals what really happened in the final years of the King of Rock n’ Roll. … Above it all, Ginger rescues Elvis from the hearsay, rumors, and tabloid speculations of his final year by shedding a frank yet personal light on a very public legend,” the books synopsis reads, in part.

But, according to the Daily Mail, there’s plenty of negative content as well.

“Ginger reveals Elvis hit her once and apologized. He shot off firearms at a television set and a telephone, threw a dish of ice cream he was devouring when she decided to talk about calories and being fat. He always apologized for his passive aggressive behavior that he exhibited when he didn’t get his way,” the Daily Mail reported when Alden’s book was first released.

She’s Rumored to Have an Ongoing Feud With Priscilla

Unsurprisingly, rumor has it that Alden does not have a warm relationship with Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla. Despite now being dead nearly as long as he was alive, the King reportedly still inspires enmity between the two women, both of whom lay claim to his heart at the time of his death.

“Statuesque beauty Ginger was the one who found Elvis dead on the floor of his bathroom in Graceland in August 1977 at the age of 42. But nearly ever since, Ginger and Priscilla have been locked in a nasty catfight to lay claim to Elvis’ romantic legacy — and the claws are still out! The National Enquirer revealed in February that Ginger was already seething over a British TV appearance where Priscilla once again said Elvis wanted her back in his final days,” the National Enquirer reported in September 2018.

Aside from the National Enquirer’s claims, Alden has posted about her ex quite a few times on Facebook over the years. Last April, she penned a long post about the HBO special “Elvis the Searcher,” and while she didn’t mention Priscilla Presley by name, many of her followers seem to have intuited that she was referring to Elvis’ ex-wife.