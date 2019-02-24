Giuliana Rancic and Husband Bill Are Idaho Residents

Giuliana Rancic returned to E! News in a big way, but she has also been making a splash outside of E! She continues to expand with her clothing line, flips high-end homes with her husband, Bill, and she also owns a couple of restaurants with Bill, as reported by Chicago Business. In addition to fixing up multi-million dollar homes and selling them, she and her husband have purchased several homes of their own. They have beautiful houses in Brentwood, California; in Chicago and even in Idaho.

With Rancic’s packed schedule, it’s hard to imagine she has any time for rest and relaxation, but, that hasn’t stopped her family from enjoying their vacation house in Idaho. Like their other homes and their real estate projects, the Rancics renovated their Idaho lake house to make it feel more like home to them. According to E! News, the family heads to their Lake Coeur d’Alene home whenever they need to get away from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives.

The Rancics purchased their Idaho home two years ago and renovated it with the help of interior designer Lonni Paul. It’s filled with a lot of white and wood, with some metallic accents. Rancic talked about the home to Architectural Digest and said, “This place is really special, and we’re so happy with how it turned out. It’s one thing to see it in pictures, but to actually live in it, be in it, and breathe it—it’s just an incredible feeling. We are truly creating beautiful memories as a family.” The outside of the home resembles a modern log cabin.

In addition to renovating homes and appearing on the E! network all week, Rancic has also relaunched her Home Shopping Network collection, as reported by WWD. The G by Giuliana collection has been revamped and Rancic describes it as this, “The collection is really how I dress every day. You can wear it off-duty, you can wear it to work — I did just wear a dress on ‘E! News.’ You can dress it up or down. We have a really cute tracksuit I will wear during the day with sneakers, and dress up with metallic pumps at night.” Rancic also said, according to Hollywood Life that, “The line is very exciting because it’s really more robust than ever. All of our sizes are XXS-3X or 0-24 in everything. I just love working with HSN because we reach so many women and are able to create so many great, affordable pieces that so many women can enjoy.”

As for expanding their personal lives, though they had a lot of difficulties bringing their son, Duke, into the world, recently, Rancic said she is still open to having more kids. Hollywood Life reported Rancic saying, “We’ll see. It was a journey to have Duke but obviously so worth it. We’ll see. Whatever God has waiting for us, we trust. We shall see. You never know.” During the process of trying to have a baby, Rancic learned that she had breast cancer. After going through surgery and treatment, Rancic has been cancer-free for around seven years.