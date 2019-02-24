Could Glenn Close Win Best Actress at the Oscars 2019?

Glenn Close is nominated for the “Best Actress” Oscar Award. Her nomination in the 91st Annual Academy Awards acknowledges her performance as Joan Castleman in The Wife, directed by Björn Runge.

Close shares the Best Actress category with fellow nominees Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Olivia Coleman for The Favourite. Close’s “Best Actress” nomination is the only category The Wife was nominated for.

If Close were to win the award this year, it would be her first Oscar win after 7 nominations. Her previous Oscar nominations were “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role” for Albert Nobbs (2011), “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for Dangerous Liasons (1988), “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for Fatal Attraction (1987), “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for The Natural (1984), “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for The Big Chill (1983), and “Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role” for The World According to Garp (1982).

Earlier in this year’s award season, Glenn Close took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the 76th Annual Golden Globes; it was her third Golden Globes win. The other nominees in that category were Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Rosamund Pike (A Private War), and Nicole Kidman (Destroyer). According to IMDB, Close previously won Golden Globes in 2008 for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama” for her work in Damages, and in 2005 for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television” for The Lion in Winter. She has been nominated for the Golden Globes 14 times.

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, she advocated for women following their dreams and finding personal fulfillment, saying “I feel what I’ve learned from this whole experience is that women, you know, we’re nurturers. That’s what’s expected of us. We have our children, we have our husbands if we’re lucky enough and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.” She also spoke of her long career as an actress, closing her acceptance speech with this emotional remark: “It will have been 40 years in September that I am a working actress, and I cannot imagine a more wonderful life.”

Her speech was a high point during the Golden Globes. If she were to win the Oscar tonight, we can expect a similarly passionate and heartfelt acceptance speech from Glenn Close. The New York Times predicts that Glenn Close will finally win her first Oscar, suggesting that her moving Golden Globes speech might have “galvanized voters further.” They acknowledge, however, that her primary competition for the honor is Olivia Coleman (who just won the BAFTA over Close for her performance in The Favourite, which has several Oscar nominations).

Tune in to the 91st Annual Academy Awards, tonight at 8pm EST.