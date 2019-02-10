Grammys 2019 Time & Channel

Tonight is one of the biggest nights of the year in music. It’s the 61st annual Grammys and there are a ton of A-listers lined up to perform at the awards show. The night will be filled with once in a lifetime collaborations, musical tributes, and surprises. Read on below for the Grammys rundown on what time the show airs, when to watch the red carpet arrivals, what channel the show airs on, who the presenters are, the show location, the performers, and how to watch the show online.

GRAMMYS 2019 CHANNEL:

The 2019 Grammy Awards are airing on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS) for the exact channel number in your area.

GRAMMYS 2019 TIME & DATE:

The 61st Grammys air on February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT, and it is set to run until 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT/10:30 CT. Often, awards shows run over in time, so the show could last longer than planned.

GRAMMYS 2019 HOST:

Alicia Keys is the host of this year’s show.

GRAMMYS 2019 LOCATION:

This year’s show takes place at the at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

GRAMMYS 2019 RED CARPET INFORMATION:

From 7 – 8 p.m. ET, the official Grammys red carpet special will air on the CBS network. As always, the E! network also has a suite of coverage lined up for the occasion. From 4 – 6 p.m. ET/1 – 3 p.m. PT/3 – 5 p.m. CT, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet will air. Then, the official Live From the Red Carpet special on E! will run from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. PT/5 – 7 p.m. CT. From 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET, the E! After Party Grammys special will air.

HOW TO WATCH GRAMMY AWARDS ONLINE:

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

GRAMMY AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS:

When it comes to the presenters this year, they include Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Charlie Wilson, Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, BTS, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Wilmer Valderrama.

GRAMMYS 2019 PERFORMERS & PERFORMANCES:

Tonight, Dolly Parton will be joined by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, for a tribute to Parton. Miley Cyrus will also be performing with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson. And, another artist pulling double duty is Ronson, who will be teaming up with Lady Gaga for a performance. Fantasia, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams will deliver a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin. Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo are also stepping up for a Motown Tribute. And, another collaboration is with Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug. Other performers include Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Little Big Town, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Diana Ross, and Travis Scott.