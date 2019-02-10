Grammys 2019 Awards Presenters: Who Is Presenting Tonight?

Tonight is the 2019 Grammy Awards and the focus of the evening is the biggest achievements in music from throughout the year. There is a huge lineup of A-list performers for the night, but, there are also some big presenters set to take the stage as well. This year’s Grammys air from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET/5 – 8:30 p.m. PT/7 – 10:30 p.m. CT and Alicia Keys is the show host. Some of the major performers for the show include Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B. But, let’s get into who is presenting. Read on for the details on each of the announced presenters.

Grammys 2019 Presenters

A couple of tonight’s presenters are nominees or performers at the awards. The revealed presenters are Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Charlie Wilson, Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, BTS, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Wilmer Valderrama, according to Billboard . Smokey Robinson will also be performing a Motown tribute tonight, with the help of Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo. Meanwhile, Eve is reportedly one of the red carpet hosts for CBS, ahead of the ceremony.

BTS fans were surely hoping that the K-pop group would be performing, but they are simply presenting. They also happen to be nominees. Ballerini and Combs are also both nominated tonight.

Grammys 2019 Controversy

Ken Ehrlich, who is one of the bigwigs behind the Grammy Awards and he recently said that several artists declined to appear or perform this year. Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande were just a couple of those. Ehrlich spoke out about Lamar and some of the other hip-hop community members who opted to not perform. According to Good Morning America , Ehrlich said, “The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world. When they don’t take home the big prize, the regard of the Academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad.” And, when it came to Grande, she was actually on the list to possibly perform, but Ehrlich stated she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together”.

This caused a public reaction from Grande, who accused Ehrlich of not telling the truth. In a social media post, Grande wrote, “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over-night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” Grande continued, writing, “I offered 3 different songs. It’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all … and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Camila Cabello is rumored to be opening up tonight’s awards show, with the help of some fellow stars including Ricky Martin and J Balvin.