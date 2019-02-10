Grammys Performers 2019 & Awards Show Performances

The 2019 Grammys are here and there is a huge lineup of A-list performers in the mix. The awards show is filled with tributes, unexpected collaborations and fun performances. It’s the biggest night in music of the year, and fans can expect to see some of the biggest artists taking home awards, as well as taking the stage. Some of the performers expected are pulling double duty with multiple performances. Read on for the rundown on the music artists taking the stage tonight.

Grammys 2019 Performers

When it comes to the performers who are lined up for the night, they include Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Fantasia, Andra Day, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Lopez, Smokey Robinson, Ne-Yo, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Janelle Monae, Diana Ross and Travis Scott. Recently, performance duo Chloe x Halle sang “America the Beautiful” at the 2019 Super Bowl.

Dan + Shay are set to perform their song “Tequila.” Meanwhile, Camila Cabello’s big performance will include artists J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug. Many of this year’s performers are also nominees. For example, Cardi B is up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

Some of the artists who are performing multiple times tonight are Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, and Little Big Town. Alicia Keys is a 15-time Grammy winner and she is the awards show host. With vocals like Keys, it’s hard to imagine she won’t sing at least a little bit during the show.

Ariana Grande was originally supposed to be on the list of performers, but she had a public disagreement with one of the showrunners, Ken Ehrlich.

Grammys 2019 Performances & Collaborations

Tonight, Dolly Parton is being honored and for a tribute to her, she will be joined by artists including Little Big Town, Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Miley Cyrus. According to Country Living, Cyrus and Parton have a special relationship because they are connected by family bonds. In fact, Parton is Cyrus’ godmother. In the past, Parton said, “I’ve loved [Miley] through the years and watched her grow up, and I’ve seen how smart she is and how talented she is.”

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Smokey Robinson are collaborating for a Motown tribute, while Fantasia, Andra Day, and Yolanda Adams will deliver a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin. Another unexpected collaboration is with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone.

Recently, Lopez came under fire for being a part of the Motown tribute, but Robinson was quick to come to her defense, according to Variety. Robinson said, “Motown was music for everybody. Everybody. Who’s stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?”

Diana Ross is performing tonight because she is being honored as a music icon.

Tune in to watch the awards show live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT, on the CBS network.