Hallmark’s ‘Love on the Menu’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast, & Photos

Hallmark's newest movie, Love on the Menu, brings Kavan Smith and Autumn Reeser into an adorable love story. And it's perfect timing, since Kavan Smith is also returning tomorrow with When Calls the Heart Season 6. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘Love on the Menu’

Love on the Menu premieres tonight, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern, March 2 at 6 p.m., March 3 at 2 p.m., March 17 at 4 p.m., and March 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “A chef makes a deal with a frozen food executive in order to save his restaurant.”

A second synopsis reads: “When chef Hank makes a deal with frozen food executive Maggie to save his restaurant, their unexpected attraction complicates matters, leaving Maggie conflicted: Does she choose her allegiance to her cut-throat boss or does she partner – both in work and in love – with Hank?”

‘Love on the Menu’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love on the Menu was filmed in Canada (mostly Vancouver) in December. At the time of the filming, it was called Falling Stars.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the filming.

Autumn Reeser shared quite a few photos during the filming in Vancouver.

The scenery is stunning.

Here’s another photo from the filming.

Barbara Niven shared this photo.

Good morning! An amazing sunrise on the way to set right now. Hope you find amazing moments in your day today too. 🙏❤️ ⁦@hallmarkchannel⁩ #FallingStars pic.twitter.com/GlDYlyYIA2 — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) December 6, 2018

And here’s a great one from Kavan Smith.

Keeping it light and fun on a cold wet December night shoot #FallingStars #Hearties coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/tfYP5sKnBI — Kavan J Smith (@KavanjSmith) December 12, 2018

The Cast for ‘Love on the Menu’

Autumn Reeser stars as Maggie. She was in another food-themed movie in August called Season for Love. She has many credits to her name, including recently finishing Amazon’s Salvation and starring in The Arrangement. Her many credits also include Sully (a Clint Eastwood movie in which she starred opposite Tom Hanks), Valley of the Bones, Dead Trigger, Kill ‘Em All (opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme), Last Resort, The Whispers, Entourage (Lizzie Grant), No Ordinary Family, The O.C., Valentine, Pushing Daisies, Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek Voyager, CSI, Hawaii Five-O, Human Target, Raising the Bar, So Undercover (with Miley Cyrus), The Big Bang, Smokin’ Aces 2, Lost Boys 2, and more.

Kavan Smith stars as Hank. He is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Leland on When Calls the Heart. He’s also appeared in numerous Hallmark movies, including The Perfect Bride series with WCTH costar Pascale Hutton. Smith also wrote tonight’s movie.

Smith’s many TV and movie credits include Destiny Ridge, Mission to Mars, Human Target, Smallville, Supernatural, The Outer Limits, Sanctuary, Battlestar Galactica, The 4400, Fairly Legal, Rogue, Stargate: Atlantis, Eureka (Deputy Andy), Mistresses (Ellis), Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and he’s well known for his role as Leland on When Calls the Heart.

Barbara Niven is Andrea. She’s in many Hallmark productions, including a series regular on Chesapeake Shores and was in the Christmas in Evergreen movie series. Her many credits include Crossword Mysteries, Murder She Baked, Hamlet’s Ghost, A Christmas Detour, Cedar Cove (Peggy), Parks and Recreation, The M Word, A Perfect Ending, Gabe the Cupid Dog, My Mother’s Secret, Back to the Horn, Let’s Make a Deal, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Eli Stone, Charmed, ER, One Life to Live (Liz Coleman Reynolds), Pensacola: Wings of Gold (Kate), Silk Stalkings (Evelyn), Depraved, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jordyn Ashley Olson (Hannah Daniels)

Richard Ian Cox (Bernie Thompson)

Latonya Williams (Melissa Santini)

Yvonne Chapman (Emma Wong)

Trezzo Mahoro (Leo Costa)

David Lennon (Stan)

Willie Aames (Martin Thomas)

Duncan Fraser (George)

Milo Shandel (Dr. Scully)

Peter Grasso (Butcher)

Arturo Revuelta (Arturo)

