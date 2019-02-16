Hallmark’s ‘Love, Romance, & Chocolate’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast, & Photos

Hallmark’s newest Valentine’s movie, Love, Romance, & Chocolate, went all out to provide an authentic experience for viewers — even flying Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp all the way to Belgium, exactly where the storyline unfolds. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast. If you’d like to join a discussion after you watch the movie and share what you thought, join us on the Reddit discussion thread here in the Hallmark Fans group, or send a tweet to the author of this story. You can stay updated on new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

How To Watch ‘Love, Romance & Chocolate’

Love, Romance, & Chocolate premieres tonight, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., March 2 at 12 a.m. Eastern, March 9 at 4 p.m., March 19 at 10 p.m., and March 29 at 6 p.m. (All times are Eastern.)

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “New York accountant Emma Colvin is heartbroken when her boyfriend leaves her before their planned romantic getaway to Belgium for Valentine’s Day. Convinced by a friend to go alone on the trip, Emma has the adventure of a lifetime when her Belgian innkeeper introduces her to renowned chocolatier, Luc Simon. Luc and his fellow chocolatiers are in the midst of a competition to create the most romantic chocolate in Belgium for the upcoming Belgian royal wedding. He discovers her kitchen skills and soon she’s immersed in the competition and a budding romance develops.”

‘Love, Romance & Chocolate’ Really Was Filmed in Belgium

Last week’s Hallmark movie was filmed in Canada, not Oregon where the movie’s story took place, but this week is different. Love, Romance & Chocolate really was filmed in Belgium, specifically in Bruges, Chabert told Parade. (Bruges is the capital of West Flanders in northwest Belgium. It has beautiful canals, cobbled streets, and medieval buildings. The population is 117,260 as of 2011.)

Lacey Chabert told Hallmark that she had never been to Belgium before but always wanted to go. “And the fact that I get to do a job here, I know I’m incredibly fortunate,” she said in an “On Location” video.

Chabert told Parade when asked “love, romance, or chocolate?”: “Do you know what I’ve learned? If you have everything, it’s even better. All of the above.”

The movie was shot in December. Here are some photos that Will Kemp shared on location while filming in Brussels, Belgium.

And here are photos he shared from Bruges, Belgium.

At one point, Bristow and Chabert ran off to get some hot chocolate and waffles.

They spent some time at the Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce Hotel while filming, according to this photo from Will Kemp.

And at the Ooidonk Castle.

Here’s a photo in Brussels from the day the ball was filmed. This was shared by Olivier Merckx, camera and steadicam operator.

And this is the Wintermarkt Brugge in Bruges, seen while filming:

One day they shot in Chocolatier Simon’s kitchen, Will Kemp told Hallmark. Here are some photos of Kemp and Chabert from the scenes where they were making chocolate. Chabert wrote: “Eating lots of chocolate over here on set in Belgium… The last time we worked together he was the villain so I’m happy we are telling a ‘sweeter’ story this time around.”

They ate a lot of chocolate. Chabert wrote on December 16: “Stay tuned to find out if any of my costumes still fit for this last week of filming.”

Chabert’s dress for the ball is amazing.

The Cast for ‘Love, Romance & Chocolate’

Lacey Chabert stars as Emma Colvin. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more. Most recently, she starred in Hallmark’s Love on Safari.

Will Kemp is Luc Simon. He recently starred on Hallmark’s Royal Matchmaker just about a year ago. He’s not just a talented actor, but also an accomplished dancer who joined The Royal Ballet Senior Associates and The Royal Ballet Upper School in England. He’s a principal dancer in Swan Lake, both on Broadway and West End. He’s also an accomplished choreographer. His acting credits include Van Helsing, Equus, Step Up 2, The Midnight Man, Slumber, The Secrets of Emily Blair, Unveiled, Christopher and His Kind, Peter and the Wolf, The Soldier’s Tale, HR, Kristin’s Christmas Past, Grace, The Great Fire, The Prisoner, 90210, Nikita, Reign, Code Black, and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce. So that makes him the perfect male lead for the ballroom scene in tonight’s movie.

Brittany Bristow is Marie. She stole the show in November when she starred on Christmas at the Palace. Her romance was the secondary storyline, but viewers fell in love with her story.

In fact, in a live tweet poll about which couple viewers were rooting for the most, Brittany’s character Jessica won with 60 percent of the votes.

Brittany is a Canadian actress who’s been acting since she was six. Her credits include Saul: The Journey to Damascus, Wildlife Quest: Season 2, and five Hallmark movies. She recently starred in Love on Safari with Lacey Chabert, so this is her second recent movie with Chabert.

Loriane C. Klupsch played Princess Annabelle.

