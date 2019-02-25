Will Hannah G Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’? Fans Are Hopeful

Will Hannah G be the next Bachelorette? That’s what many fans are hoping! Although producers haven’t made any announcements about who will be handing out roses on the next season of The Bachelorette, several Bachelor viewers have fallen in love with Hannah G and want her to find love the reality television way.

Over the weekend, Hannah G took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a bathing suit. While many fans commented on just how great she looked, several couldn’t help but comment about The Bachelorette.

“I really hope Colton picks you! But if he doesn’t Hannah G for bachelorette please,” wrote one Instagram user, tagging the official Bachelorette Instagram page.

“Petition to have Hannah G as the next bachelorette if not chosen by Colton,” added another.

“Hope she becomes the next bachelorette! I feel Colton is not her type,” echoed a third. And the comments haven’t stopped there.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

While many Hannah G followers haven’t read the spoilers (or are choosing not to believe them), others are convinced that there’s something bigger and better out there for her. According to Reality Steve, Colton Underwood is going to end up with Cassie Randolph in the end, though things aren’t going to play out like they normally do.

Although Hannah Godwin makes it to the final three (along with Tayshia Adams and Cassie), she ends up going home shortly after arriving in Portugal; Underwood supposedly realizes that Cassie is the only one for him after their overnight date.

“Colton never even went on his overnight date with Hannah. I’m sure she thought they were gonna go on one but at some point after his date with Cassie, he told Hannah that Cassie is the one he’s in love with, wanted to pursue, and sent Hannah home. He also told this to Tayshia. I’m not sure what order he did it in, but both Tayshia and Hannah were eliminated at this point because he wanted to pursue Cassie,” Reality Steve previously reported.

Knowing this, fans took to Hannah G’s latest Instagram post and started the Bachelorette talk once more.

“Thank u, NEXT bachelorette??????????????” commented one social media user, referencing the popular Ariana Grande song, “thank u, next,” which Hannah referenced in the caption of the pic (check it out above).

“She needs to be the next Bachelorette,” added another.

“I bet [you] will be the next Bachelorette,” wrote a third.

In seasons past, the Bachelorette announcement is made on either The Women Tell All special, or on the finale of The Bachelor, during After the Final Rose. No word yet on if a decision has been made, but all eyes are on Reality Steve’s website as he normally gets that information long before it’s announced.

READ NEXT: When Does ‘The Bachelor’ Finale air?