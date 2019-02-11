Hannah Godwin Previously Dated Chris Strandburg from ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Godwin got the First Impression Rose on this season of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood and she is one of the front-runners. Of course, before Godwin appeared on the show, she had boyfriends and dabbled in dating. But, what you wouldn’t expect to hear is that she dated inside the Bachelor realm. Marie Claire reported that Godwin actually dated a former Bachelorette contestant named Chris Strandburg.

For those who don’t remember, Strandburg appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette and arrived dressed as a giant cupcake. When Bristowe broke up with him, Strandburg ended up in tears. According to Us Weekly, Strandburg and Godwin “briefly dated” in spring 2018, a little bit before Godwin got involved with The Bachelor 2019. A source said that the courtship didn’t last long and that the two ended up becoming friends. The source stated, “Chris is happy Hannah is doing well on the show. She is a nice person and he wishes her well.”

Strandburg currently works as a dentist, while Godwin is a content creator.

Not only has Godwin dated someone in the spotlight before she’s also previously been in the spotlight herself. Godwin has actually appeared in several big music videos for major artists, according to Bustle. Gowin gets romantic in a Darius Rucker music video, she’s searched for in a crowd by Thomas Rhett in his music video “Leave Right Now”, she stars in Dylan Schneider’s “No Problem” video, and appeared in the Seth Ennis music video “Woke Up In Nashville”.

For those who want spoilers on how far Godwin makes it this season on The Bachelor, continue reading. If you do NOT want to know what happens to Godwin on the show, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the details on Godwin. She is definitely a front-runner this season and actually makes it to the final 3, but she does not end up with Colton Underwood, according to Reality Steve. It has been reported that there is a major twist at the end of the season and it definitely affects Godwin. The others in the final 3 are reported to be Tayshia Adams and Cassie Randolph.

When Colton Underwood gave Godwin the First Impression Rose on episode 1 this season, he told her “You reminded me a lot of home when we sat and had our conversation. And while you were nervous, I was too. Still am, a little bit … you sort of owned the nervousness, you owned your imperfections and it was so nice and so refreshing to see and to hear. It’s just so easy and so much fun and it’s so enjoyable to be around you. Your energy instantly lifts me up.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor airs on Monday nights on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Tune in to watch Godwin and the other contestants on their journey to find love (or short-lived fame) with this season’s star, Colton Underwood.