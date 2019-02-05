Heather Martin, ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor will pick up in Thailand, where Heather Martin will get a one-on-one date with Colton. By now, we all know that Heather has never been kissed– after all, that is her job description on the show this season.

But what else do we know about Heather? Read on to find out more, but BEWARE OF SPOILERS!

1. She Met Colton Before Filming Began

This season, Reality Steve is back with all the juicy details, one of which is that Heather actually met Colton last summer, before filming began.

The caption on the Instagram photo of the two reads, “Virgins all around #virginlivesmatter #jointhecolt #coltonforbachelor #pickheather 😂 PS scroll to the left to see Heather and Colton’s first one on one 👫” The photo was uploaded on July 27, 2018, while shooting for the season didn’t begin until September 21.

A few people have recently started to connect the dots, with one user writing, “Wait what?!? This is interesting…” and another commenting, “They already met before the show!?!” Some have even tagged @bachelorabc in the comments section.

According to Life and Style Magazine, the two met at the Mavericks Beach Club during an event for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. They haven’t mentioned the meeting yet this season, and we’re not even sure if Colton remembers it.

(UPDATE): Something I forgot to mention but has been added to Heather’s profile. In July, her and her sister Colie met Colton. And judging by those hashtags, I guess if there’s one girl who could have a virgin storyline this season, it’s Heather pic.twitter.com/PtpECGxHHM — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 27, 2018

2. She Works as an Assistant Program Manager at Aethercomm

Heather works in Carlsbad, California, as an assistant program manager at Aethercomm. Prior to that, she briefly worked as a marketing research consultant at a Womanen’s Pregnancy Care Clinic.

Heather’s LinkedIn shows she’s a fan of dogs, just like Colton, as she spent four months interning for Dogs on the Run. There, she coordinated with pet care professionsals regarding issues or questions that came up, assisted the president in daily office tasks, and contacted new clients regarding the services they recently provided.

3. Reality Steve Says Colton Likely Kisses Her for the First Time on the Feb. 4th Episode

Heather has been open about the fact that she is a virgin and has never kissed a guy.

The February 4 episode of the show, Reality Steve says, is likely when Colton kisses Heather. The presumed kiss takes place during the couple’s one on one date. Heather also gets the rose, meaning Colton is eager to have her stick around.

In a couple weeks, Heather will have another date with Colton. This will be a group date with Cassie, Hannah G, and Kirpa.

4. She Attended the Same University as Cassie Randolph

Heather attended Biola University in California around the same time that Cassie did. It’s unclear if the two knew each other, but they did go to the school around the same time.

Biola is relatively small, too, with just 4,000 students, meaning it’s likely the two at least shared some friends in common. And as Reality Steve points out, Cassie was already following Heather on IG before the season began.

5. She Has over 79k Followers on Instagram

Heather has over 79k followers on Instagram, likely from her appearance on The Bachelor. Most of her pictures show her to be a fun-loving person who likes to enjoy life.

According to her ABC Bio, Heather was born and raised in San Diego. She is a “thrill seeker” who enjoys bungee jumping, skydiving, and river-rafting. One thing she doesn’t like? Snakes.

She says if she could have any one job in the world, it would be a food critic.