How to Watch Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Live Stream

The Independent Spirit Awards 2019 celebrates the year’s best in indie films, and will be hosted by actress Aubrey Plaza. Read on for the rundown on what time the awards show airs, what channel to watch, how to watch the TV special online, the show’s host, performers, and more.

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Time And Date: The award show airs on Saturday, February 23, 2019, starting at 2 p.m. PT or 5 p.m. depending on your time zone.

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Channel: The award show airs on IFC. Furthermore, cable subscribers can view a live stream of the show on IFC’s website by logging in with their account information.

How to Watch the Independent Film Awards 2019 Online: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of IFC on your computer. The company has partnered with Facebook to stream the entire broadcast live on Facebook Watch through the Film Independent Spirit Awards show page. The Facebook exclusive live feed will begin at 2 p.m. PT, in correlation with the televised broadcast. Click here to view the stream, which will require you to log in with your Facebook information.

Host: Aubrey Plaza, best known for her role on Parks & Recreation, will host this year’s event. In 2018, Plaza starred in the dark comedy Ingrid Goes West, which received a Spirit Award for best feature film. “I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirit Awards this year,” Plaza said in an official statement. “It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves … independent film, the people that make them possible and live television!”

In a more recent interview, Plaza joked about the controversy surrounding recent award show hosts like Kevin Hart. “It’s such a funny time to be gearing up to host a show,” she told IndieWire. “when there are literally articles about hosting scandals, and these think pieces about what is a host. You know, these existential questions, do we need a host? It’s a timely opportunity for me to really kind of take the reins, and go, ‘Maybe I’m the answer.'” Plaza also assured viewers that the ceremony wouldn’t “be boring.”

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Presenters: In addition to Plaza, the Independent Spirit Awards will provide a stellar array of celebrities and former winners to present the awards. The 2019 roster includes: