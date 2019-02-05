Will Trump’s State of the Union Address Interrupt NCIS: New Orleans on TV Tonight?

With President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address taking place this evening, your usual TV schedule is going to be a little off tonight. Originally, the State of Union address was scheduled to take place last Tuesday (January 29), but was cancelled due to the US government shutdown. So is NCIS: New Orleans on tonight, Feb. 5 on CBS?

The 2019 State of the Union Address will officially take place tonight at 9 p.m. EST, and because of this, your regular TV schedule is going to be off track. Several networks are either pushing back their regularly scheduled programs because of the address or replacing what would be a new episode with a repeat, and NCIS: New Orleans is indeed one of those programs.

NCIS: New Orleans will be back next week, however, so fans won’t have to wait too long to catch up. You can look forward to a new episode on Tuesday, Feb. 12 in its usual time slot of 10:00 pm EST. Check out the CBS synopsis for the season 16, episode 13 below:

NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Navy entomologist after a deadly shooting at a research lab; the team finds that a rare and deadly virus was stolen.

Luckily, fans weren’t completely left in the dark as to what’s coming, since CBS dropped a teaser trailer during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. In the promo trailer, a former NCIS special agent makes an appearance (with Cote de Pablo reprising her role as Ziva David), although it isn’t clear if she will only be featured in a flashback or actually appear in person. The Chilean-American actress was written out of the show, with her character supposedly “killed” off-screen in 2013 when the actress decided to leave after an eight-year run, according to USA Today.

“You thought her story was over, now the biggest ‘NCIS‘ secret of all will be revealed,” the promo promises of the Feb. 12 episode. Check out the trailer below:

A statement for the episode on CBS’ press site offers insight into what actually happened to Ziva, and the possibility that she may still be alive. “After a malnourished and confused 9-year-old is found hiding in a storage unit, NCIS reopens an old missing persons case when the girl is believed to be the daughter of a Navy recruit who disappeared 10 years ago,” states the release. “Also, (Ellie) Bishop discovers notes that Special Agent Ziva David kept on the case long after NCIS officially stopped investigating.”

What do you think about NCIS: New Orleans being pushed back for a week thanks to the 2019 State of the Union Address? Will you be watching the address or something else? Let us know in the comments below.

