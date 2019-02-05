Will Trump’s State of the Union Address Interrupt New Amsterdam on TV Tonight?

With President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address taking place this evening, your usual TV schedule is going to be a little off tonight. Originally, the State of Union address was scheduled to take place last Tuesday (January 29), but was cancelled due to the US government shutdown. So is New Amsterdam on tonight, February 5 on NBC?

The 2019 State of the Union Address will officially take place tonight at 9 p.m. EST, and because of this, your regular TV schedule is going to be off track. Several networks are either pushing back their regularly scheduled programs because of the address or replacing what would be a new episode with a repeat, and New Amsterdam is indeed one of those programs, along with the rest of NBC’s shows this evening.

We only break the rules when they need to be broken. 😅 #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/oLF2wO3qPe — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) January 27, 2019

Unfortunately, last week’s episode was also nixed, so fans of the medical drama are going to have to wait one more week to see what happens next. The next new episode of New Amsterdam will air Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 10/9c. The episode, titled “The Blues,” returns to focus on Dr. Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) and his ongoing struggle with being both the hospital boss and a patient in his own facility. Meanwhile, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) is still wrestling with her past and a confrontation is ahead, according to Fansided.

Check out the (short) NBC synopsis below:

Max works to solve underlying problems within the hospital despite his struggles with treatment.

Meanwhile, New Amsterdam fans can rejoice! For season two was picked up by NBC, according to Deadline. The pickup comes amid strong ratings for the medical drama from Universal TV, with the show ” averaging a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.9 million viewers overall in Live+7 Nielsens, making it the second highest-rated new scripted series of the season in the 18-49 ratings demo behind only Manifest,” Deadline reports.

So pleased that @NBCNewAmsterdam was picked up for a 2nd season! This makes me very happy #NewAmsterdam Every week, ALL. THE. FEELS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xOHjk1utJu — Vicky Higgins-Carty (@PheeNicks34) February 5, 2019

“We’ve been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin and all the characters that make New Amsterdam such an incredibly compelling medical series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life.”

What do you think about New Amsterdam being pushed back for a week thanks to the 2019 State of the Union Address? Will you be watching the address or something else? Let us know in the comments below.

